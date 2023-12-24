Spy x Family Season 2 episode 12: Bond catches an arsonist

The release of Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 on December 23, 2023, marked the conclusion of the second season. While an official confirmation for season 3 is yet to be announced, the ending of episode 12 did display the words "See you Next Mission," leaving fans with hope for next season.

Additionally, Spy x Family Code: White movie was released on December 22, 2023, and the reception has been rather positive. Although a worldwide release date hasn't been revealed, considering the overall popularity of the franchise, it will probably be released on streaming platforms in early 2024.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Spy x Family series.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 highlights

As the episode progresses, Loid attempts to train Bond in various skills, pushing him to overcome past traumas from Project Apple. However, Bond's journey takes an unexpected turn when he begins to have visions that guide him to prevent a series of potentially tragic events.

The highlight of the episode centers around Bond's uncanny ability to foresee dangers, prompting him to intervene and save lives. From preventing a child's ice cream disaster to rescuing an old man from a bicycle collision, Bond's actions are initially misunderstood by Loid, who struggles to comprehend the depth of Bond's extraordinary powers.

The tension escalates when Bond envisions a burning apartment and, guided by his keen sense of smell, leads Loid to the scene. As they navigate the perilous situation, Bond's heroism takes center stage. Bond's power shows him a vision of a dog stuck inside the burning building. Seeing the vision, Bond rushes into the burning building and rescues the dog while being followed by Loid.

Loid and Bond then escape the building by jumping out of the window, after which a bystander douses Bond to extinguish his burning fur, revealing Bond's actual skinny form. In Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 the dynamic between Loid and Bond evolves as Loid begins to appreciate Bond's unique abilities, though he remains unaware of the true extent of Bond's powers.

The climax reaches its zenith when Bond confronts the arsonist and bites his leg. Although Bond was biting his leg, the arsonist pulled out a knife to stab Bond. Loid catches up to him in the nick of time and manages to knock out the arsonist after disarming him swiftly.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 then shifts back to the Forger household, where Yor and Anya ask him why Bond was all wet. Loid doesn't reveal the whole arson situation and makes up an excuse. However, Anya ends up reading Loid's mind and then gives both of them an origami star to commemorate their good deeds during the walk.

Final Thoughts

Spy x Family season 2 episode 12 was the final episode of this season. Although the last episode did include compilations of the major events from season 2, it did end up being somewhat underwhelming for a final episode. Season 3 will mainly adapt Loid's backstory and will mostly focus on Loid.