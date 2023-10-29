Spy X Family season 2 episode 4: Anya acquires the pastries of knowledge

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 aired on October 28, 2023, and adapted chapters 42 and 43. It somewhat followed the usual pacing set forth by the rest of season 2 so far. Spy x Family season 2 is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel and episode 3 will be released on November 5, 2023.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 ended with Yor getting a new client and setting up the beginning of the Cruise Ship arc. The upcoming arc will finally explore Yor's career as an assassin.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family season 2 episode 4.

Spy X Family season 2 episode 4: Anya and Becky learn that the cafeteria is selling the pastries of knowledge

The Pastries of Knowledge as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 starts with introducing the rumored "Pastry of Knowledge." These pastries were rarely sold in the Eden Academy and were rumored to make anyone who ate them turn into a genius. Later, Becky and Anya are seen sitting in their lecture hall while Becky reveals that students will be divided based on their academic performance starting next semester.

Anya and Becky later learn that the cafeteria is selling the rumored pastries of knowledge and both of them sprint there. While rushing to the cafeteria, Anya and Becky come across Damian and his group, who are also trying to get their hands on the pastries.

In the end, all of them fail to get the pastries as George Glooman buys the last few pieces. George then agrees to share four of his five pastries, with Anya, Becky, Damian, and his two other friends.

So, Anya and Damian's group end up playing a card game to decide who will get the four pastries. Anya had the upper hand since the initial stages of the game, due to her esper abilities. However, she somehow ends up almost losing to Damian.

Anya's quiz scores (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Damian later willingly loses the game to Anya to give her the last pastry, although, in the end, Anya offers half of it to Damian. All of them eat the Pastries of Knowledge and end up scoring horrendously on their tests.

The latter half of the episode starts with Franky telling Loid that one of his informants was eliminated by an assassination group known as "Garden." Later, Franky asks Loid for help in finding a missing cat that belongs to a cafe employee whom Franky wants to impress.

Yor as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 then follows Franky and Yor trying to find and capture the cat. Yor later ends up catching the cat and hands it to Franky so that he can return it to its owner.

But while returning the cat, Franky finds out that the cafe employee is already in a relationship.

Final thoughts

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 adapted two chapters of the manga, chapters 42 and 43, and set up the most major arc of season 2. The upcoming arc has already received a full-fledged trailer and has garnered a lot of excitement from fans.

Episode 5 will adapt chapters 44 and 45 and will flesh out Yor's character as well as her organization called "Garden."

