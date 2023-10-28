Spy X Family season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2, episode 5, will be released on November 4, 2023, in Japan and will animate the manga chapters 44 and 45. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for streaming after a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes since its release in Japan.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 aired on October 28, 2023, and finally shed some light on the assassination organization that Yor had been working for. Episode 4 ended with Yor getting a new client, and the future chapters will adapt one of the most action-packed arcs of the manga yet.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for Spy x Family season 2, episode 4.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 will adapt Yor's work as an assassin

Yor Briar as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 5 will be released in Japan at 11 p.m. JST on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The specific global release times for international fans are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 a.m., Sunday, November 5, 2023

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 streaming details

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 will be released on TV Tokyo and other networks for Japanese viewers. However, it will be released on Crunchyroll for viewers residing in North America and Europe. South Asian fans can watch the episode legally on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 1 ended with 25 episodes, and all of them are available for streaming on online platforms like Netflix, Muse Asia YouTube channel, and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of Spy x Family season 2 episode 4

Yor Forger as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4 adapted chapters 42 and 43 of the manga. The episode started with Anya and her friends, including Damian, playing a card game. The winners of the card game will get to eat one of the four "Pastries of Knowledge."

Damian lost the match willingly to give Anya the last remaining pastry. But Anya, Becky, Damian, and two of his friends scored low on the test. The latter half of the episode focused on Franky informing Loid about how one of his contacts was eliminated by an assassination group known as "The Garden."

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 follows Franky and Yor searching for a cat that Franky was trying to find to impress an employee from his favorite cafe. But Franky later finds out that the employee was already in a relationship.

What to expect from Spy x Family season 2 episode 5

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 ended with Yor getting a call from her organization, "The Garden," which told her about her next client. Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 will adapt Yor's work as an assassin while revealing Yor's boss, the "Shopkeeper." The next few episodes will inarguably be some of the best in this entire series.

