Spy x Family season 2 episode 7: Yor's internal struggles

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 aired on November 18, 2023, and continued the Yor vs Barnaby fight. It also somewhat revealed Loid and Anya's loneliness due to Yor's absence during the entire Cruise adventure. Episode 7 adapted chapters 48-50.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 will adapt the beginning of Yor's final fight in the Cruise Adventure arc. It will also introduce Yor's strongest opponent yet and will have both the director and Yor struggling to defeat this said opponent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy x Family series.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 highlights

In Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 7, the Yor vs. Barnaby fight intensifies as Yor attempts to close the gap despite Barnaby's skilled chain techniques. Anya cleverly conceals her identity, convincing onlookers it's a circus performance. Yor successfully immobilizes Barnaby, impressing the crowd. Anya then heads back to Loid only to look at his atrocious outfit.

The leader of the assassin horde then heads to Olka's old room in order to get more information about her whole party. The episode then cuts to Yor, OIka, and Zeb who managed to make it to their new room. Soon the Director, Matthew McMahon comes to the room in order to inform them of their next course of action, while also telling Yor to focus on her mission since people's lives were at stake.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7: Loid (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Olka and Zeb then take some rest as Yor stands guard while also sinking in thoughts of her family and her job. Loid and Anya spend the next day together on the ship, with Loid attempting to observe and adapt to Anya's actions. Anya, on the other hand, schemes to help her mother Yor without involving Loid.

The day's activities included miniature golf, where Loid surprisingly excels, and various distractions initiated by Anya. However, despite her efforts, Anya finds herself unintentionally absorbed in each activity.

At dinner, Anya grimaces, realizing she forgot about Yor while enjoying herself. Loid, concerned about Anya's apparent distress, questions if she is okay, leading to a heartfelt conversation. Anya expresses her enjoyment but wishes Yor could join them. Loid suggests sending a message through the concierge to invite Yor for a meet-up and mentions the upcoming fireworks.

Simultaneously, a subplot unfolds involving Olka Gretcher's group receiving the all-ready signal for their rendezvous on the ship. Yor, Olka, Gram, and Zeb prepare for the upcoming mission, adding a layer of urgency and suspense. As the episode progresses, the Assassin Leader intercepts a transmission, deducing it to be from Olka's allies.

This prompts him to order his team into position for a potential ambush, heightening the stakes for Olka's group. The episode culminates in the countdown to the rendezvous. Yor reflects on her priorities and connection to Yuri, Loid, and Anya, questioning her role in the unfolding events.

Final thoughts

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7: Yor (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 continued the ongoing theme of Yor being torn between her job as an assassin while also wanting to spend time with her family. Episode 8 will air on November 25, 2023, and will adapt the beginning of Yor's final fight against the assassins.

