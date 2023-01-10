Studio Bones accused of erasing Bakugo in My Hero Academia season 6

My Hero Academia season 6 has some Bakugo fans very unhappy with Studio Bones.

For the uninitiated, the second half of the season will introduce a brand new opening, featuring the song Bokura no by Eve. My Hero Academia season 6 viewers who haven't read the manga won't notice anything unusual, since it's just Class 1-A students running through a destroyed city.

However, the same cannot be said for manga readers, especially Katsuki Bakugo fans who ship him with Izuku Midoriya. The latest opening for My Hero Academia season 6 snubs him in favor of Ochako Uraraka. Some fans criticized Studio Bones for their actions, while others believe the situation is being overblown.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

My Hero Academia season 6 has Bakugo fans up in arms over his "erasure" in the new opening

What's all the controversy about? (manga spoilers)

The latest opening for My Hero Academia season 6 features vigilante Deku running away on his own. Meanwhile, the rest of Class 1-A is looking for him. At one point in the video, Ochako finds Deku on top of a building. She is seen lending out a friendly hand with a smile on her face.

By comparison, Bakugo only shows up once in an established shot near the end of the music video, along with Tenya Iida. The main problem that people are having with the opening is that Bakugo and Tenya are just as crucial to getting Deku back as Ochako, yet only the latter gets credit in the opening.

Bakugo is the primary reason why Deku stopped running away from Class 1-A, since he finally apologized. Tenya was also responsible for getting the students to look for him. Meanwhile, Ochako doesn't really do anything until she convinces a hostile crowd to let Deku back into the U.A. sometime later.

Twitter reactions vary from outraged to indifferent

The latest opening makes it seem like Ochako is the main reason why Deku comes back to Class 1-A in My Hero Academia season 6. However, that's not the case with the original manga arc. Twitter users had a lot to say about what Studio Bones recently did with Bakugo.

EriCheri 🧡💚 | 🍒🌸|🐺🐏|⭕️ @EriCheri3 Look, as a Bakugo fan, I’m upset with the opening. He had WAY too much importance to be sidelined like that. Look, as a Bakugo fan, I’m upset with the opening. He had WAY too much importance to be sidelined like that.

antagonist @KasemBirsem @heroaca_anime most of your weirdo fans consider bakugo and deku as lovers and hate ochako. these freaky shippers are offended by the opening. if you lose bakudeku fans you won't be watched. it's so funny isn't it? in bnha everything is based on ships @heroaca_anime most of your weirdo fans consider bakugo and deku as lovers and hate ochako. these freaky shippers are offended by the opening. if you lose bakudeku fans you won't be watched. it's so funny isn't it? in bnha everything is based on ships

TwiceJaeger @JaegerTwice You guys have opened my eyes, Bones REALLY hates Bakugo, twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You guys have opened my eyes, Bones REALLY hates Bakugo, twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/p1pV2LvcIE

Nicu🌲🌿 @IeeiUufj bakugo fans when hes not in every single frame of the opening bakugo fans when hes not in every single frame of the opening https://t.co/VvoQLcxa9p

alex | bkdk canon @kachannXD If you claim to watch/like MHA for the story, but are happy with the Izu//Ochoa scene in the opening, then you don’t like MHA for the story.



Iida grabbing Deku’s hand is a gigantic milestone in the new arc, along with Bakugo’s apology, and the opening completely erased that. If you claim to watch/like MHA for the story, but are happy with the Izu//Ochoa scene in the opening, then you don’t like MHA for the story.Iida grabbing Deku’s hand is a gigantic milestone in the new arc, along with Bakugo’s apology, and the opening completely erased that. https://t.co/0t8D6GsB5P

Dhiraj @StanDandadan Bakugo fans when their boy doesn't get every single frame of the Opening and the Ending Bakugo fans when their boy doesn't get every single frame of the Opening and the Ending https://t.co/rzY3qmbrRn

TwiceJaeger @JaegerTwice @DanZan92047889 Bakugo fans when he appears five seconds less than in the previous opening @DanZan92047889 Bakugo fans when he appears five seconds less than in the previous opening https://t.co/3cdwIKYRFg

For the most part, Studio Bones managed to avoid criticism with My Hero Academia season 6. However, it looks like that isn't going to last, especially after the latest opening was leaked online. Bakugo himself is no stranger to controversy, especially in recent months, given his supposed death in the manga.

Could it have been handled better?

tøvey💬 @toveyvex I feel like a lot of ppl are misunderstanding this scene in the op a lot. it's not meant replace iida and to show ochako being the one to bring deku back. it's meant to show her comforting him the way she does in the manga. I feel like a lot of ppl are misunderstanding this scene in the op a lot. it's not meant replace iida and to show ochako being the one to bring deku back. it's meant to show her comforting him the way she does in the manga. https://t.co/MrpReXI1Yc

The above Twitter user brings up a good point in regards to Ochako's relationship with Deku. It can be argued that Studio Bones didn't intend to have Ochako replace Bakugo in terms of importance.

Instead, they wanted her to console Deku in his time of need, just like she does in the manga. Ochako even held his hand when they returned to the U.A. It will be a crucial moment in My Hero Academia season 6, since it means Deku is finally back home where he belongs.

With that said, there could've been a compromise where Bakugo did more in the opening, along with Tenya. Either way, all three of Deku's closest friends will play a major role in saving him from himself.

