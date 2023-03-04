Studio Bones lessens the impact of Deku's Rogue arc by messing up the pacing of My Hero Academia season 6

As My Hero Academia season 6 begins its final few episodes, fans are waiting for a few key moments. While it, unfortunately, seems as though the season will not be adapting to the highly anticipated Star & Stripe arc, fans look like they’ll at least be getting the entirety of the Dark Hero arc adapted this season.

Furthermore, the latest My Hero Academia season 6 episode even sets up the beginning of the end of the Dark Hero arc, seeing Deku reunite with Bakugo in its final scenes. However, fans are less than happy with how Studio Bones has handled the pacing of this homestretch, seemingly lessening the quality of the material relative to the manga.

My Hero Academia season 6’s latest episode tragically paced with diametric beginning and ending

BakuGOAT1 @LegitTayj1



Deku: I gotta be on my own all might



10 minutes later



Bakugo: Hey guys I found him



All in the same episode This is gonna be hilarious.Deku: I gotta be on my own all might10 minutes laterBakugo: Hey guys I found himAll in the same episode This is gonna be hilarious.Deku: I gotta be on my own all might10 minutes laterBakugo: Hey guys I found him All in the same episode 💀 https://t.co/sinE9BWzze

In the latest My Hero Academia season 6 episode, fans saw Izuku Midoriya, a pro hero named Deku, begin the installment by seemingly separating himself from All Might and others. As All Might internally expands, this was due to the burden Deku now has by being the current One For All user and being targeted for the Quirk by All For One.

The episode saw him continue to wear himself ragged, ignoring warning signs from both his physical body and the mental vestiges of previous users of One For All. He even ignored the words of Endeavor, the current No. 1 Pro Hero in the series and the de facto leader of the All For One pursuit squad, which Deku was previously working with.

Despite all of these warnings and suggestions for rest, Deku continued to push himself, trying to save anyone and everyone he can now that he’s capable of doing so. This eventually culminates in his arrival at Kamino ward, where the villain, Dictator, uses civilians he’s controlling to swarm and assault Deku.

BakuGOAT1 @LegitTayj1 @Antonio82327094 I am blaming horikoshi for this, cause it was quick asf in the manga too lmao. Bones could've added some anime original episodes for this arc to help it, but nope. @Antonio82327094 I am blaming horikoshi for this, cause it was quick asf in the manga too lmao. Bones could've added some anime original episodes for this arc to help it, but nope.

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia season 6 tragically shows Deku physically and mentally worn down and unable to fight back against the Dictator. Cue the arrival of none other than Katsuki Bakugo, who lets the rest of Class 1-A know that he has located Deku. While this is an exciting moment, it’s one that fans are upset with from a pacing standpoint.

While the manga has at least divided Deku’s separation from others and Bakugo’s arrival with a full issue, My Hero Academia season 6 is showing both in the same episode. Not only are both depicted in the same episode, but they also take place quite closely together. Fans were anticipating seeing Deku's rogue activities drawn out a little longer, so this pacing has tremendously upset them.

While the manga’s transition between the two events was still incredibly quick, fans were counting on Studio Bones to recognize and fix author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s mistake. Instead, they seem to have doubled down on it, sticking with the original pacing seen in the manga rather than adding in anime-original episodes or scenes to provide more of a dramatic gap between the two events.

