Subaru's weakness is the key to Re:Zero's success

Re:Zero is one of those Isekai series that tends to stick with the viewer for a while. The success of the first two seasons had fans waiting eagerly for a third. When it was announced in March 2023, there was joy all around at the idea of witnessing the next bit of protagonist Subaru Natsuki's journey in Lugunica. While many loved the series, there were those who thought otherwise.

Typical Isekai tropes seem to place the main character or MC of the series as overly powerful or someone possessing an extraordinary skill that gives them an edge. That is not the case for Re:Zero's Subaru, who is nothing but a regular teenager relying on his wits to survive. In fact, Subaru's weakness is what fuels the success of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

Re:Zero's strength lies in Subaru's Achilles' heel

Subaru Natsuki as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero's Subaru Natsuki was a regular teenager, sole child to the odd but well-meaning Kenichi and Naoko. His life changed once he was summoned to Lugunica. One would imagine that being Isekai'd meant receiving a peculiar set of abilities that would soon turn out to be extremely powerful, likely the strongest in the new world. However, that didn't happen with Subaru.

He did not gain extraordinary abilities, powerful magic, or undergo a drastic change. Subaru was still the same old Subaru. He thought that this was his chance to restart his life, considering its troubled nature back on Earth. But even then, he struggled initially, and it was through adversity that he grew and developed to become better.

Witnessing the story, including the third season of Re:Zero, a section of fans felt that Subaru was an underwhelming character. The reasoning was that he didn't follow the regular Isekai tropes, as mentioned previously. In comparison, his opponents had unique and powerful abilities that set them apart and made them forces to be reckoned with.

A still of Subaru Natsuki (Image via White Fox)

But upon taking a step back for reflection, Subaru's weakness is one of Re:Zero's keys to success. It is due to him being a regular teen in a strange world, relying on his wits to survive that makes the series so engrossing. Over sheer force, Subaru tends to outsmart his foes thanks to his sharp observational skills. For instance, he figured out that Regulus Corneas' weakness was his wives.

Now this is not to say that he is completely powerless—Subaru did gather abilities as the story progressed. But even so, they were mostly nuanced. For instance, Subaru's trump card, Return by Death, although a handy ability, comes with various penalties and him respawning at an unspecified, unpredictable, and uncontrollable "save point."

All in all, Subaru not being overpowered is one of Re:Zero's selling points. Through tough battles and near-death experiences, he gains his abilities, which still have their shortcomings, thereby disallowing him from ascending too high on the power scale. He relies on his athleticism and the skills he gained in the real world to combat threats in the new one.

Final thoughts

Subaru Natsuki as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero’s distinct take on the Isekai genre is what sets it apart, with Subaru Natsuki’s weakness being a defining strength of the series. Unlike the typical overpowered MCs existing in similar stories, Subaru’s journey is one of struggle, development, and persistence. His ability to outwit rather than overwhelm with power puts forth a compelling narrative that audiences can relate to and brings a depth that transcends flashy abilities.

Some may feel that his lack of strength is underwhelming, but it is precisely this vulnerability that makes his triumphs feel earned and meaningful. His journey is one of perseverance, learning from failure, and adapting to challenges in ways that a traditionally powerful protagonist might not need to. Subaru’s nuanced abilities and reliance on intelligence solidify the series’ reputation as a standout Isekai, and his story remains captivating, testifying that true strength is polymorphic.

