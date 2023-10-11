Sukuna already knows Yuji's new Cursed Technique (and Jujutsu Kaisen makes it obvious)

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be arguably the most popular manga at the moment, as the battle with Ryomen Sukuna continues to rage on. Now that Satoru Gojo has been taken out, there is no clear path for the sorcerers to defeat the King of Curses, which is why the upcoming clash between the latter and Yuji Itadori has been hyped so much.

It's no secret that most Jujutsu Kaisen fans wanted to see more of Yuji as a leading man in the series, and this could be his time to shine. However, how he can stand a chance against Sukuna remains to be seen, which is why there are a lot of theories about how he is going to fight, with his long-awaited Cursed Technique perhaps being the difference-maker.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen and how it could help against Sukuna

A lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans have long theorized about what Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique could be. Even author Gege Akutami has been hyping it to some degree. Satoru Gojo said earlier in the series that Yuji's body was adapting to Sukuna's abilities and could eventually learn his Cursed Technique, which some people believe could be the key to defeating the King of Curses.

There have been several theories, with some people arguing that Yuji ate the last Sukuna finger that was out there before this battle. Sukuna himself mentioned before the confrontation with Gojo that the latter could have potentially found and kept the finger as a way to keep Yuji from being executed, which is interesting because there was a gap of a month between Satoru's release and their eventual battle.

The theory explains that Yuji ate the last Sukuna finger and that allowed him to learn his Cursed Technique, which is why Gojo waited a month: so Yuji could train and prepare himself for this moment if he wasn't enough to beat Sukuna.

While there is a logic to this reasoning, the fact that readers don't know what this Cursed Technique is, and how Sukuna, who in theory, would be able to counter it because he knows it, makes this entire scenario all the more dubious.

Yuji's role in the final battle

Now that Satoru Gojo has been killed by Sukuna, it is difficult to see a logical path for the latter's defeat in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. While a lot of fans really like Yuji Itadori and want him to have a much more prominent role in the series as he is the main character, it is difficult to see how he is going to do what Gojo couldn't.

There is an argument to be made that Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has written himself in a corner after killing Gojo because there isn't a logical way to defeat Sukuna. While he has proven to be an author who can subvert expectations and do so within the confines of his own canon, nothing seems to suggest that Yuji can do this, which is concerning.

Yes, there is the element of a Cursed Technique but it remains to be seen if that is what is going to happen or if that ability makes enough sense to take down someone as powerful as Sukuna. It would definitely help Yuji's character to have a great moment, especially considering how he connects with the King of Curses, but everything that has been shown so far in the manga doesn't seem to explain how he is going to achieve this feat.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has been building up this battle between Sukuna and Yuji since the beginning of the manga and readers are perhaps going to see the outcome of this conflict soon. Whether it's through Yuji's new-found Cursed Technique or through other mediums, hopefully it will be a fitting conclusion to such a popular and well-crafted series.

