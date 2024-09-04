"Sukuna the pookie": Jujutsu Kaisen x Pokémon fan edit turns the King of the Curses into a hilarious abomination

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 saw the demise of the King of Curses, while a recent fan edit of the series' antagonist with a Pokémon series template has the fandom in laughs. Although Sukuna's defeat was delivered in an unsatisfactory way for JJK fans, this recent fan art brought a new life out of the fandom.

The Jujutsu Kaisen x Pokémon fan edit was about a guessing game that the latter series features after their half-episode interval, where they first show a silhouette of a creature and then reveal it. This guessing edit revealed Sukuna's form after he was ripped apart by Fushigoro Megumi, making the entirety of the anime fandom laugh, with one X user calling the creature,

"Sukuna the pookie."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and reflects the author's opinion.

What is the Jujutsu Kaisen x Pokémon fan edit about?

After half of the episode passes, the Pokémon anime features a guessing game titled Who's That Pokémon? The series showcases a silhouette of one of the pocket monsters before going on a break and after returning, it reveals what pocket monster the silhouette was.

Expand Tweet

An X user used the same template as the Who's That Pokémon? but instead of pocket monsters, they used the silhouette of a blob of meat which was then revealed to be the King of Curses, Sukuna, as seen in his true form without a vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268. The X user named the creature 'Pookuna.'

Read more: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Reaction from the JJK fandom on the edit

As expected, the entire JJK fandom joined in on the fun and called out Sukuna's most pathetic form. As some fans wanted to catch this Sukuna and demanded a pokéball - the device used to capture pocket monsters, one stated that this blob of meat, the King of Curses, was part of a new generation of pocket monsters.

Afterward, one fan pointed out the similarity between Sukuna's blob form and that of a character named Numemon from Digimon Adventures. Although the Digimon character was not human to begin with, his comparison with the final antagonist of the JJK series was hilarious, nonetheless.

X users went ahead to take part in all the fun with their comments.

"Gotta catch pookuna," a fan said.

"A new generation of pokemon nice," another fan claimed.

"Lol where is the poke ball," one X user said.

Expand Tweet

"They Did my king Dirty," said another fan.

Final thoughts

The last moments of Ryomen Sukuna before his death (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sukuna's demise being termed 'controversial' was indeed the doing of the online fandom, so the recent trolling regarding his blob form makes sense. However, the King of Curses was never weak or pathetic during the final fight against the Jujutsu High, and the damage he impacted on the Jujutsu society was proof of how big of a menace he was during his time in the world.

The King of Curses killed many sorcerers. the spotlight of which was Gojo Satoru, who lost his title as the strongest sorcerer because Sukuna was reborn. Moreover, Sukuna inflicted lethal damage on some of the strongest sorcerers in the society.

However, the fandom seems to remember characters only from their last moments, just like how Sukuna would be remembered as a weak character, despite majorly changing the Jujutsu Society.

Related Links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback