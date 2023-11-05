Sukuna's Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 debut reminds fans who series' villain is at the perfect time

With the release of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode, fans saw the return of Ryomen Sukuna. Given that he is a fan-favorite character, fans were excited about his appearance. However, immediately after returning, he reminded fans why he was called the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw Mimiko and Nanako try to have Sukuna control Yuji by feeding him one Sukuna finger. Jogo then proceeded to feed him another ten fingers. With Itadori having consumed at least 15 fingers, Sukuna took control of Itadori's body and made his long-awaited return to the anime.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reminds fans what Sukuna is capable of

Expand Tweet

Immediately after Ryomen Sukuna made his return, he established his presence by asking the bystanders to kneel in front of him. He judged the same by using dismantle at a certain height to determine who was disrespectful to him. While Mimiko and Nanako kneeled their heads to the ground, Jogo only kneeled on one knee, causing the top of his head to get chopped away.

With this, Sukuna immediately showcased his power as he could kill all three of them with no moment to spare.

Expand Tweet

Right after, he decided to hear Mimiko and Nanako's plea. While he was the person who asked them to say what they wanted, he found it disrespectful as he believed that they were ordering him around. He then killed both sisters by beheading Mimiko and chopping Nananko into cubes using his Dismantle ability. The worst part about the situation was that he killed Mimiko first, even though Nanako made their request to him.

This incident served as a stark reminder to fans that Sukuna was the evil incarnate, and his decisions often lacked logic. While Mimiko and Nanako acted quite foolishly in trying to assist Sukuna, they recognized his intense aura when he took control over Yuji Itadori. They were so scared at that moment that they were uncertain whether their breathing might offend the King of Curses.

Mimiko and Nanako as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

That said, considering that Mimiko and Nanako were humans, they were bound to get scared. However, one would expect that a Cursed Spirit like Jogo would have a better handle on himself. Surprisingly, he, too, was shocked by the menacing evil aura emanated by the King of Curses.

These scenes allowed Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to establish how evil Sukuna was and why he is the series' main antagonist. The good thing is that this was the best time to do this as well.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Considering how the plot moves after Sukuna's arrival, fans will want to learn what will happen next in the series. However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been listed for only 23 episodes, meaning fans may jump to the manga right after the second season ends. This is because, unlike the three-year wait between the first and second seasons, fans may no longer want to wait that long and may become manga readers.

If fans do end up reading the manga, they are certainly set to learn how menacing Sukuna will become as the story progresses. However, this is bound to kill fans' hype for the anime, making Sukuna's time of return to the anime just perfect.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.