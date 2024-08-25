5 summer 2024 anime you should watch weekly (& 5 that are perfect to binge)

As the summer 2024 anime season kicks off, there awaits a huge slate of shows sure to tickle every taste. Many anime are so breathtaking and full of suspense that the time spent waiting weekly for a new episode becomes a ritual in and of itself.

These weekly gems are what keep the viewers on tenterhooks as each ending is a cliffhanger, raising them a step higher in anticipation. On the other hand, there are series better appreciated in one go, where fans can plunge headlong into their worlds without their intrusion and have their story flow cohesively from start to finish.

Whether one is an anime fan who likes to savor the suspense or someone who just dives headfirst into a binge-watch session, this summer 2024 anime season has something for everyone. Ranging from action-adventure to tear-jerking drama, the list of must-watch anime this summer is pretty long.

Here are five summer 2024 anime interested readers should watch on a weekly basis and five that are perfect to binge.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinions. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Elusive Samurai and 4 other summer 2024 anime you should watch on a weekly basis

1) Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Dragneel Natsu as seen in anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is one of the summer 2024 anime that fans should catch every week because of the highly intense plot and interesting story arcs. Much in the same line, continuous adventure by Natsu and his team while taking on the deadly 100 Years Quest will keep fans looking forward to a new episode weekly.

The stakes are high, and newer and more powerful enemies keep emerging, and surely this new series will give fans the chance to enjoy the thrill and excitement on a weekly basis. The secrets unfold, including the introduction of a mysterious new member into the Fairy Tail guild.

2) Tower of God: Return of the Prince

Twenty-Fifth Bam as seen in anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God: Return of the Prince is one of the summer 2024 anime that needs to be watched weekly. Placed six years after Twenty-Fifth Baam's fall, this sequel immerses itself right into heavy character dynamics and a gripping mystery, Baam's new identity as Jyu Viole Grace.

The intricate bindings of relationships between new characters, such as Ja Wangnan and the enigmatic slayer candidate, are suspensefully built up through episodes. The story is full of plot twists and revelations, ones that will keep any viewer awaiting the next episode.

3) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Serfort Will as seen in anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is undoubtedly one of the must-watch Summer 2024 anime, earning a spot on your weekly watchlist, combining magic and swordsmanship with adventure in a world where students at Regarden Magical Academy are studying to become highly trained mages.

The intrigue, mystery, and suspensions of Will Serfort's journey to become a Magia Vander without any magical ability surely make viewers look forward to seeing the next episode every week.

4) The Elusive Samurai

Houjou Tokiyuki as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Elusive Samurai follows the story of Tokiyuki Houjou, a young boy who was thrust into a life of constant evasion after his family's reign had been overthrown. With his only talent being an absolute master of invisibility, Tokiyuki sets out on the journey to redeem his existence, salvaging his family name back to its feet, and restoring the Kamakura Shogunate.

Each episode is a must-watch for the blend of historical grip and suspense invested in the anime. Watching it weekly, one can savor the tension, as Tokiyuki spends his time dodging his many enemies and gathering allies to carry out his mission, making it one of the summer 2024 anime you should follow every week.

5) Oshi no Ko season 2

Arima Kana as seen in anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko season 2 carries on with a thrilling plot, taking away chills that would bring the running show to life with rich emotional undertones. This second season takes drama within the confusion of crossover transportations towards a mystery and intense character dynamics in the cutthroat hallways of the entertainment world.

Watching it weekly would give the fans the full experience of tension and interest as it unfolds in their face, making them glued to the screen, looking forward to the next episode. This makes it one of the summer 2024 anime, that one should watch every week.

Failure Frame and 4 other summer 2024 anime perfect to binge-watch

1) Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Kujou Alisa Mikhailovna as seen in anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is one of the summer 2024 anime to binge-watch. It follows the love developments between Masachika Kuze and his Russian classmate, Alisa "Alya" Mikhailovna.

Alya is constantly teasing her classmate Masachika in Russian, not having the slightest idea that he actually knows the meaning of every word she is saying. That's something of an arc of playfulness, built around the entire series, that makes it so highly suited to a binge-watch, the slow-burning romance is far more easily consumed when not being continually interrupted.

2) Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Yanami Anna as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Summer 2024 anime, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! is a sweet love comedy centering around Kazuhiko Nukumizu's stormy romantic misadventures. With popular girls constantly getting rejected, the series bursts into funny and dramatic moments perfect to watch in a single sitting.

With binge-watching, fans will be able to fully indulge in all this chaotic and entertaining relationship drama without the frustration of having to wait another week for a new episode. The continuous flow of events and character interactions makes it nice to watch all at once as a series.

3) Days with My Stepsister

Ayase Saki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Days with My Stepsister is one of the best summer 2024 anime to binge-watch. Its slow-burning and character-driven storyline makes it engaging. The series is focused on the developing bond that Yuuta has with his new stepsister Saki when they both find themselves getting their place within this newly created family.

The emotional development and the small moments that ultimately make up their bond work very well when you watch it in one go. It also enhances the emotional payoff when they get closer, making it a really heartwarming journey from beginning to end.

4) Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells

Mimori Touka as seen in anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

The summer 2024 anime, Failure Frame's story goes around Touka Mimori, an apparently weak hero who makes a turnaround against those who belittle him.

The dark plot of revenge and its satisfying development makes it most enjoyable in one go, whereby a viewer can be fully submerged in his journey from underdog to powerful avenger.

The tension builds up better, and the twists unfold with a greater impact when viewed all at once, which will be most rewarding for anyone fond of intense and methodical storytelling.

5) Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary

Osanai Yuki as seen in anime (Image via Lapin Track)

The story of Shoshimin follows Kobato and Osanai, two high school students who want to live a normal life with no disturbances. Nevertheless, their efforts to normal living are hampered as some mysterious incidents keep pulling them back into deduction work.

One can sit down and watch it the entire day, enjoying the twists and turns of their lives, without having the frustration of a weekly cliffhanger and spoilers. The ongoing mysteries and the duo trying to keep their status as "ordinary" are best appreciated in a binge, where you can appreciate the full scope of their journey.

Final thoughts

As the summer 2024 anime season unfolds, there is something for everyone, be it the suspense of a weekly episode or the full immersion that happens with binge-watching.

Anime series created to be consumed weekly are shows like Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest and Tower of God: Return of the Prince. However, series like Failure Frame and Shoshimin have dense enough narratives to make their stories ideal for consuming in one sitting.

