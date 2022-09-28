Summertime Rendering episode 25: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 25 of Summertime Rendering will be the final episode as fans look forward to seeing the conclusion to this masterpiece. The penultimate episode ended with Shinpei waking up on the ferry, which left fans speculating about the events of the finale.

From what fans can remember, Shinpei started disintegrating in the battle against Shide. So, has Shinpei actually gone back in time, or will the episode simply trace back all the events that occurred from July 22? If not, will Shinpei have his memories intact? Will Ushio be alive in this loop?

These are some of the questions that episode 25 will seek to answer.

When will Summertime Rendering episode 25 be released?

Shinpei returning back to Wakayama City (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 25, titled I'm Home, will air on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12 midnight (JST) in Japan. The release date and time will vary across different time zones as it will drop simultaneously worldwide.

The episode will be available to watch in Japan via local Japanese broadcasters. Meanwhile, the anime can also be streamed internationally on Disney+.

Summertime Rendering is a 2-cour anime, set for a total of 25 episodes, which means that the upcoming episode will be the final one. The episode is scheduled to be released at the following times in different time zones across the world:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am PDT (September 29)

Central Daylight Time: 10 am CDT (September 29)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am EDT (September 29)

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST (September 29)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (September 29)

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm CEST (September 29)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (September 30)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (September 29)

What to expect from Summertime Rendering episode 25?

According to the synopsis of Summertime Rendering episode 25, after defeating Shide and eliminating the shadows, Shinpei will wake up to a new July 22, the time he wakes up on the ferry.

While he will have no full recollection of why he was back in Wakayama City, a happy Mio and Sou will arrive to welcome him, informing him how Ushio had asked Shinpei to visit them.

As the shadows have been wiped from existence, Ushio will be alive in this timeline. So will several other characters like Hizuru, Ryuunosuke, and the original Haine.

Wakayama City in the Hitogashima island (Image via OLM)

While Shinpei will initially feel uncomfortable comprehending his emotions and memories, a certain moment in the summer festival will help both Shinpei and Ushio to finally be reunited with their memories.

What happened last time?

Summertime Rendering episode 24, titled Summertime Re-rendering, featured the final battle against Shide as he was dead set to obtain Ushio's eyes. However, Shinpei was able to defeat him, with some help from Ryuunosuke, Haine, and Ushio. Ushio was able to create shadow hacking bullets, one shot of which erased Shide from existence.

Hiruko in the past (Image via OLM)

After the battle, as Ushio picked up Hiruko, all of them were sent back in time to when the whale first washed up on the shore of Hitogashima. Here, Shinpei prevented Hiruko from ever making contact with the whale, while Ushio chose to erase it at Hiruko's request.

Upon erasure, all the shadows started vanishing as Haine and Ryuunosuke said their goodbyes to each other, while Ushio bid farewell to Shinpei. Shinpei wanted to go with Ushio, but that wasn't possible as Ushio had some things to do before she left.

In the end, we were shown how Ushio left the voice message on Hizuru's phone, with Shinpei waking up on the ferry on July 22.

Don't forget to watch the final episode of Summertime Rendering, releasing on September 30, 2022, at 12 midnight JST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far