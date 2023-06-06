Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10, sticking to its original schedule, will be released this Sunday, June 11, on TV Asahi and ABC TV's affiliated 24+ broadcasting stations nationwide on ANiMAZiNG!!! Programming block in Japan at 2:00 am JST. BS11 and A-TX will also run the episode later. Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll later.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10 will see Setsu’s plan in action, where he formed a strategy to stop Toma and his minions. The episode will also possibly see a reunion between Setsu and Yuzuriha, but with no verifiable spoilers, this is just a speculation.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10 release timings for all regions and where to watch

Below are the release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, June 10, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, June 10, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, June 11, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, June 11, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, June 10, 2 pm

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10 and all the latest installments of the series will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The English dub of the series is yet to be released.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 9 in summation

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 9 centered on Toma, showing the events so far from his perspective. After being summoned to the Isekai world for the first time, Setsu wasn’t on-board with helping the people, but reconsidered as he didn’t have any choice. As Toma was frightened by learning about the war, Setsu calmed him down and encouraged him to become strong.

After a few months, the King honored Toma as the Silver Knight due to his accomplishments. During a mission, the latter encountered a headless statue holding a cursed jewel that made him take it into his possession by promising to offer him the desired strength and powers.

During the peace treaty ceremony, Toma reunited with Setsu and explained to him about the magical jewel that could grant him any wish he desired. The former asked Setsu to return to their original world together. However, the latter declined the offer, inadvertently breaking the promise.

To accomplish his goal, an enraged Toma sent Setsu back to the real world, however, he failed to return himself. While talking to the jewel in the place where he found it, he saw visions of a place where four individuals were being tortured in an experiment. Making it his resolve, Toma saved all four of them and made a faction by promising them to get revenge on the unjust world.

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10 will see Setsu and his allies band together to stop Toma and his minions on their object to destroy the world.

Yuzuriha and her platoon, who headed to the Demonic Continent, presuming the demons to be the conspirators behind the war, will be stopped by Setsu and informed about the situation.

