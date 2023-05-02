Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 7, at 2:00 am JST on ABC TV and TV Asahi's affiliated 24 stations nationwide in Japan on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Other major syndications, such as A-TX and BS11, will also air the anime episode later. Crunchyroll will be the exclusive provider of the episode.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5, titled Following Footsteps for a Second Time, will possibly see Setsu and Levia cross paths with the person behind all the ruckus. As surmised by the former, the person responsible for disturbing the peace between the two continents is Touma, who will likely be explored in the upcoming episode.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 will see Setsu and Levia beginning their investigation

Streaming platforms and time zones

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 will be available for free on Crunchyroll. However, as the free version of the platform contains numerous advertisements, viewers can upgrade to Fan ($7.99/month) or Mega Fan ($9.99/month), two of Crunchyroll's popular premium plans, for an uninterrupted streaming experience. New Crunchyroll subscribers will get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, May 6, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 6, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, May 6, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, May 6, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 6, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, May 6, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, May 7, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, May 7, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, May 6, 2 pm

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 (speculative)

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 will see Setsu and Levia beginning their quest to uncover the mystery man who reignited the hatred between humans and demons.

Deciphering the curse magic imbued in Terran Sneetar’s gift to Desastre, Setsu learns that Touma has involvement in the situation and is planning something big.

As the Demon Continent is saved after breaking the most undesirable marriage, Setsu heads out with Levia to find the answers. The upcoming episode will kick off with Setsu meeting Regulus, the King of the Beastmen, to secure the aid. Like everyone else, Regulus will also be delighted to see the return of the legendary hero.

A brief recap of Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4

Having made the promise to Setsu five years back, Desastre continued to do her best to maintain the peace. However, one fateful day the war broke out again, and the soldiers of Distinia started attacking her people. Prior to the war, Desastre sent her locket, gifted by Setsu, for repair, which didn’t get back to her due to the unfortunate conditions both continents were facing.

Rich merchant Terran Sneetar offered to help Desastre reinstate peace in exchange for her getting betrothed to him. Terran also wanted Desastre to wear the necklace he brought for her that was imbued with a high amount of Curse of Servitude, a unique hex to bring the wearer under their master’s control. Vlad was against Desastre trading her life for peace, but her decision was unfaltering.

Setsu finds Touma's involvement with the cursed magic traces in Terran's gift, as seen in Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 5 (Image via Elle)

Later, Terran met one of the conspirators, who assured him their master was pleased with how things were progressing. On the wedding day, Setsu stopped Terran from tying the cursed necklace to Desastre. Setsu and Levia defeated all of Terran’s men using Shadow Magic. Desastre was immensely relieved by Setsu’s return.

While analyzing the curse on the necklace, Setsu learned that Touma was involved from the beginning. He later returned the original necklace that Ruri had brought with her. Setsu decided to meet his other friend, Regulus, the King of Beastmen. Together with Levia, he headed out for his next quest after promising a date to Desastre.

