Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 23, 2023, on ABC TV and TV Asahi's affiliated 24 stations nationwide in Japan on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block at 2 am JST. Additionally, A-TX and BS11, along with other popular broadcasting stations, will also run the episode later, while Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3 will likely see an encounter between the protagonist and his old friend from the Isekai world. Fans of the series will also get to see the humanoid form of Leviathan, the goddess who governs the sea of Ecclair. More characters who will play a pivotal role in the story are expected to make their debut in the upcoming episode.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3 will see Setsu's return to the Demon Continent

Fans worldwide can watch Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3 exclusively on Crunchyroll. Although they can watch the latest episodes of the series on Crunchyroll for free, the version of the platform comes with many advertisements.

Viewers can switch to Crunchyroll's Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) subscriptions, two of the most popular premium plans on the platform, for an uninterrupted streaming experience. New subscribers on Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, April 22, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, April 22, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, April 23, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, April 23, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, April 22, 2 pm

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3 (speculative)

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3, titled Frying a Squid For a Second Time, will see Setsu setting foot on the Demonic Continent after a long time since he returned to the real world. Since he chose to be Ruri's bodyguard, he will be assisting her in her objective of delivering the precious jewel to its owner.

As Setsu senses some familiar traces of magic reeking out of the bracelet, the side quest is presumed to connect him with his main objective. The episode will also see the debut of characters from the light novel series and the true form of Leviathan, the sea god of Ecclair, introduced in the second episode of the series.

A brief recap of Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 2

While on an important mission to deliver the last piece of Jewelry her grandfather repaired before he passed away, Ruri was attacked by some strange creatures. Making it there in time, Setsu saved her but was misperceived by Ruri as a thief. The latter requested the former to be her guard until she made her delivery, and he agreed.

Ruri tried to hire a ship to the Demon Continent, but the war canceled all transportation. Three of the Royal Knights of Distinia tried to inspect Ruri’s bag without a permit. However, Setsu stopped them and claimed to be Ruri’s bodyguard.

Witnessing Ruri in a somber mood, Setsu offered to take her to the Demonic Continent in his mode of transportation on the condition that she must rest at the inn for the night. While Ruri bathed, Setsu inspected the jewelry, which turned out to be a bracelet he cast protection on and gifted his friend the first time he was summoned to the Isekai world.

After a while, the knights barged inside the inn to catch Setsu and Ruri after framing them as demon sympathizers. Setsu summoned his old friend Leviathan near the ocean, which terrified the pursuers. The Goddess of the Sea agreed to carry Setsu and Ruri to the Demon Continent.

