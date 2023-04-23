Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4 will be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2 am JST on ABC TV and TV Asahi's affiliated 24 stations nationwide in Japan on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Other popular syndications, including A-TX and BS11, will also run the episode later. Crunchyroll will stream the episode exclusively on its platform.

The upcoming epsiode of Summoned to Another World For a Second Time will see Setsu and Levia reunite with the Demon Lord, Desastre Sereno, and stop the wedding from happening. Setsu will likely encounter Terran Sneetar, the wealthy merchant who offered to bring peace to Distinia and the Demon Continent.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4 will see Setsu’s return at the Evilbarrow

Streaming platforms and time zones

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4 will be streamed on Crunchyroll for free. However, as the free version of the platform comes with many advertisements, viewers can switch to Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month), two of Crunchyroll’s popular premium plans, for an uninterrupted streaming experience. New subscribers to Crunchyroll will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, April 29, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, April 29, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, April 29, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, April 29, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, April 29, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, April 29, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, April 30, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, April 30, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, April 29, 2 pm

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4, titled Receiving a Gift For a Second Time, will see Setsu and Levia’s arrival at the Demon Lord’s castle, Evilbarrow. Like everyone else, Desastre will also be shocked by Setsu’s new teenage form as well as his grand return to the Demon Continent.

Setsu proclaimed to blow away the wedding and interrogate Terran Sneetar in his own way to learn about the mastermind behind the aversion between Distinia and the Demon Continent. Putting forward a hypothesis, Setsu surmised that neither continent had instigated the war. With the hunch of someone in the shadows destroying the peace between humans and demons, Setsu will begin his investigation starting with Evilbarrow in Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 4.

A brief recap of Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 3

After defeating the monstrous octopus, Leviathan returned to her human form and despised Setsu for not helping her in the fight and using her dragon form as a ferry. With no place to get rid of the gigantic body of the kaiju, Setsu prepared a small portion of deep-fried squid rings, which both Ruri and Levia enjoyed.

While arguing with Levia about abandoning her and everyone else, a few kids started teasing Setsu for being in a love quarrel. After treating them with squid rings, Setsu, Ruri, and Levia dragged the enormous body of the octopus to the nearby village and offered them the food. They eventually discovered that the very monster terrorized the town for some time.

The village celebrated the monster’s defeat and the arrival of Levia, the God of the Sea. Ruri was shocked after discovering that Setsu, who she deemed an ordinary person, was the legendary hero who brought peace to their world. Reuniting with Levia and Setsu, Vlad revealed that the Demon Lord would be marrying Terran Sneetar, who subdued her with a cursed relic.

Finding a normal merchant claiming to stop the war felt suspicious to Setsu, so he headed out with Levia to stop the marriage and investigate the merchant. En route to Evilbarrow, the Demon Lord’s castle, Setsu conjectured about an outsider re-instigating the war between the continents.

