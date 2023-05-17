Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7 will release this Sunday, May 21, at 2:00 am JST on ABC TV and TV Asahi's affiliated 24+ broadcasting stations nationwide on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Other syndications, including A-TX and BS11, will also air the episode later. Crunchyroll is the only platform to stream the series exclusively.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7 will likely see Setsu and Levia paying a visit to their ally, Regulus, the ruler of the Beastmen. More characters from the original light novel series by Kazuha Kishimoto will also be making their debut in the upcoming episode.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7 release timings for all regions

The release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, May 20, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, May 21, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, May 14, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, May 20, 2 pm

Where to watch Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7

Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming service worldwide, is the only platform to include Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7 in its massive catalog. As of now, the streaming giant is yet to announce the English dub for the series. However, the subtitles are available in more than eight languages.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 6 in summation

On the way to Beastmen Continent on a horse carriage, Setsu and Levia encountered Alizee Ifreel, one of Setsu's pupils, who was traveling with a little girl named Amelle. Out of excitement, Setsu asked her student to join him on his expedition, but she refused. Alizee explained to Setsu and Levia that she was stationed at Zathrow village to slay a dragon that had been kidnapping people.

Alizee opened up about her research and mentioned that the people of Zathrow, including Amelle's brother, vanished into thin air with no signs of the dragon's attack. With the given details, Setsu suspected that the dragon used powerful Teleportation Magic to kidnap people and identified Amelle as the culprit.

After Amelle revealed her dragon form, Setsu, Levia, and Amelle defeated her with exceptional teamwork. Setsu and Levia set off to the Beastmen Continent, while Alizee stayed behind to continue her investigation to find the missing people of Zathrow. Alizee encountered Amelle once again at the village.

Amelle's real name was revealed to be Mellular, the monster master whom Toma assigned to kidnap people and turn them into puppets for his army.

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7, titled Visiting the Beastmen Continent for the Second Time, will see the debut of Regulus, the King of the Beastmen. As stated by Setsu, Regulus is one of his best allies, alongside Levia and Desastre, who helped him reinstate peace between humans and demons.

Regulus will be played by Shinichiro Miki, who is renowned for voicing Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist, Kisuke Urahara in Bleach, and Deishu Kaiki in Nisemonogatari.

