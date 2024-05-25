Suzume reference in Wuthering Waves transports fans into the Ever-After

Wuthering Waves is a game that seems to have grabbed the attention of Suzume fans. This particular title is a free-to-play video game that has been developed by Kuro Games. This game has taken over the internet by storm owing to its plethora of anime references, including the title that was created by Makoto Shinkai.

Wuthering Waves was released on May 23, 2024, and the game was launched for various platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile phones. This action role-playing game seems to have made references to Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume, and fans are loving it.

Wuthering Waves makes a reference to Suzume in the videogame

Makoto Shinkai’s latest movie had some of the most stunning visuals, something that the director is known for. Along with being replete with such visuals, there are plenty of rather impactful scenes in the movie. However, one of the most iconic scenes in the movie is when the protagonist comes in contact with the doorway which leads to Ever-After.

This doorway is one of the most important motifs in the movie. The Ever-After is a realm where time didn’t flow and the place where the dead resided. This is also where the Worms resided which seemed to have made its way into the Earth through the said doorways. One of the most striking features of the doorway was the vibrant colors.

Wuthering Waves game dropped an easter egg in the game which the anime fans loved. The game featured a door on a grass field. The door also had vines growing on the frame, which is another common element in the movie as well as the video game. Moreover, the doorway also led to a completely different location.

The protagonist standing in front of the Gate (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Furthermore, the color palette in the game and the movie were quite similar. This is why the anime and manga community is raving about Wuthering Waves since it dropped a ton of easter eggs, one among which was a reference to the Suzume movie. Those who are playing the game will encounter the door in the game and the door in the game is referred to as a mysterious Gate. This can be located in Whining Aix’s Mire.

Players who encounter this particular Gate can enter a unique space called the Somnoire. This can be experienced when players are completing the Depths of Illusive Realms mission in Wuthering Waves. As per the game, this particular gate is known to carry all the dreams of the living that reside in Solaris.

the Daijin or the keystone as seen in the anime movie (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

There resides a doorkeeper and his outfit also mildly resembles the figure of a cat. Suzume featured Daijin or a keystone, which was in the form of a cat. The doorkeeper’s outfit and the Daijin’s coat color were the same which was white. This was a touch of class from the game studio’s end since it added another layer to the already existing reference they made to Makoto Shinkai’s movie.

Fans are excited to see every other anime and manga reference that is added to Wuthering Waves since it clearly has been catered to fans who are avid consumers of the aforementioned format.

