Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. The anime will first air on TOKYO MX, followed by other television networks in later days. In addition, it will also be streamed locally through multiple streaming platforms and on Crunchyroll internationally.

Tadaima, Okaeri is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ichi Ichikawa. It began serialization in Fusion Product's Omegaverse Project anthology magazine in November 2015. Since then, the manga has released four compiled manga volumes. In addition, Studio Deen announced an anime adaptation of the same.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 release date and time

Hikari as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. However, given the difference in time zones globally, the anime will be released on different days and times around the world.

The first episode of Tadaima, Okaeri will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am Monday April 8 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am Monday April 8 British Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday April 8 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Monday April 8 Indian Standard Time 9 pm Monday April 8 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday April 8 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday April 8 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am Tuesday April 9

The anime's opening theme song Futatsu no Kotoba will be performed by MADKID. Meanwhile, the ending theme song Tsunagiai will be performed by Takayoshi Tanimoto.

Where to watch Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1?

Hiromu as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 will first air on TOKYO MX. Following that, the anime will release its episodes on MBS, BS NTV, and Animax in later days. It will also be available to stream in Japan on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, Hulu, and others.

As for international streaming, Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1?

Masaki and Hiromu as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 will most likely explain the premise of the anime. The series mainly focuses on the Fujiyoshis, i.e., Masaki, Hiromu, and their son, Hikari.

Masaki Fujiyoshi is a stay-at-home parent and spouse who has fought long and hard with his feelings of being a burden to his loving alpha husband, Hiromu. This is because Masaki is an omega—a secondary gender—who can give birth regardless of whether they are male or female.

Yuuki as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

After their son, Hikari, was born, they moved away to an area better suited for raising children. With Hikari turning two years old soon, his parents are set to forge meaningful bonds with their neighbors and co-workers.

Hence, the anime's first episode could focus on the family as they navigate their way into their new neighborhood. This could see Masaki or Hikari befriend someone who stays close to their home.

In addition, the anime episode could also introduce fans to some of the side characters that will appear in the series, i.e., the Mochizukis and the Matsuos.

