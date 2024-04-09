Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other television networks in Japan. In addition, the episode will also be made available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode introduced fans to the premise and the characters. Fujiyoshi family has recently moved to a suburban area to raise their child, Hikari. As they get along with their new neighbors, Masaki tries to deal with his self-effacing feelings that arise from his status as an omega.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2 release date and time

Masaki Fujiyoshi as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio Deen)

According to the anime's official website, Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. However, given the difference in time zones, the anime will be released on different days and times worldwide due to the simulcast release schedule.

The second episode of Tadaima, Okaeri anime will be released at the following times worldwide.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am Monday April 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am Monday April 15 British Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday April 15 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Monday April 15 Indian Standard Time 9 pm Monday April 15 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday April 15 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday April 16 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am Tuesday April 16

Where to watch Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2?

Hikari and Hiromu as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX. After that, it will be released on BS NTV, MBS, and Animax in later days. As for streaming, the anime will be available to watch online in Japan on platforms such as DMM TV, Prime Video, d Anime Store, Hulu, Lemino, and others.

International audiences can stream Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 recap

Masaki and Hiromu as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 saw Masaki and Hikari going to the hospital. Following this, they met up with Hiromu at his office, where the latter's colleagues learned about Masaki's status as Omega, leaving him feeling upset. However, Hikari and Hiromu's love for Masaki helped him feel better.

The episode then saw the Fujiyoshi family celebrating Christmas. During this, Hiromu conveyed to Hikari that he was a star similar to the one on top of the Christmas tree, one that guides both him and Masaki. This led to some misunderstandings. Hence, when Hikari mistakenly broke the star, he was left saddened. Fortunately, Hiromu was able to purchase a new star.

What to expect from Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2?

Yuuki Hirai as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 2 will most likely focus on Yuuki Hirai, the Fujiyoshi family's neighbor. His mother had seemingly already met up with Masaki and Hikari and had become fond of them. However, Yuuki did not seem interested in the male couple. Yuuki's apparent disinterest in them could be what leads him to become close to the Fujiyoshi family.

The upcoming anime episode could also focus on the Fujiyoshi family again. Considering that the first episode featured a Christmas celebration, the episode 2 could focus on New Year's celebration.

Related Links

Studio DEEN'S BL anime Tadaima, Okaeri announces key visual, and more

Where to read Sasaki to Miyano manga?

Tadaima, Okaeri anime reveals cast, staff, and more