Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. The episode will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other TC networks in Japan. Right after, the anime episode will be available to watch on local and international streaming platforms.

Episode 4 saw the Fujiyoshi family preparing for their daughter's birth. However, given that he was an Omega, Masaki was worried about the child he was bearing. The anime later introduced fans to Hikari's new younger sister, Hinata. Soon after, the episode saw the Fujiyoshis playing hide and seek with Yuuki and Matsuo.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 release date and time

Hinata, Masaki, and Hikari as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

According to the anime's official website, Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. While the anime will be simulcast worldwide, depending on the streaming platform available in different parts of the world, the episode's premiere could experience some delay.

Episode 5 of Tadaima, Okaeri will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am Monday May 6 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am Monday May 6 British Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday May 6 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Monday May 6 Indian Standard Time 9 pm Monday May 6 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday May 6 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday May 7 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am Tuesday May 7

Where to watch Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5?

Hiromu and Masaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX. Following that, the anime will be released on Animax, BS NTV, and MBS in later days. As for streaming, the upcoming episode will be available to watch online locally on Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and others.

Meanwhile, international fans of the anime can stream Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 4 recap

Hinata Fujiyoshi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 4, titled Shining Days, saw the Fujiyoshi family preparing for the arrival of their second baby. However, Masaki was having a tough time as he was worried that his second baby would end up being born an Omega. With that thought in mind, he wondered about aborting the baby before it was too late. Fortunately, Hiromu and Hikari's love helped him get past his worries.

Six months later, when the baby was born, she was named Hinata, the name picked by Hikari. Following that, the Fujiyoshis tried to get Hiromu's parents to see their new granddaughter. Unfortunately, Hiromu's family got stuck elsewhere due to poor weather. Hence, the Fujiyoshis, along with Yuuki and Matsuo, played hide and seek at the Fujiyoshi family home.

What to expect from Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5?

Yuuki and Matsuo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 will most likely delve into Yuuki and Matsuo's chemistry. As observed by Hiromu and Masaki, Yuuki and Matsuo seemed like a prospective good couple. This observation was further backed by Hiromu's father, who thought that Yuuki was Matsuo's mate.

Upon learning the same, Matsuo was seen wondering about his closeness to Yuuki. Such a development likely means that the upcoming episode may delve into their possible relationship. Additionally, episode 5 could provide fans with new interactions between Hikari and his sister Hinata.

Related Links

Studio DEEN'S BL anime Tadaima, Okaeri announces release date, key visual and more

Where to read Sasaki to Miyano manga?

Studio DEEN's Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime reveals more cast