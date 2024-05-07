Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. The anime episode will first air on TOKYO MX, followed by other television networks in Japan. After that, it will be available to watch on local and international streaming platforms.

In Episode 5, Hikari demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility for his role as a big brother. Unfortunately, he pushed himself too hard, leading to him getting a fever. Right after, the episode focused on the Fujiyoshi family visiting Hiromu's parents on Boys' Day. There, Hiromu's mother tried to form a closer bond with Masaki.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6 release date and time

Hiromu Fujiyoshi as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

According to the anime's official website, Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. While the anime will simulcast the episode worldwide, depending on the streaming service available in different parts of the world, the episode's premiere could experience some delay.

The sixth episode of Tadaima, Okaeri anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am Monday May 13 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am Monday May 13 British Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday May 13 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Monday May 13 Indian Standard Time 9 pm Monday May 13 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday May 13 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday May 14 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am Tuesday May 14

Where to watch Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6?

The Fujiyoshi family as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6 will first air on TOKYO MX. After that, the anime series will be released on MBS, Animax, and BS NTV. As for streaming, episode 6 will be available to stream locally on Hulu, Prime Video, Lemino, DMM TV, and others.

Meanwhile, for international fans of the anime, Tadaima Okaeri will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 recap

Hinata and Hikari as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5, titled Big Brother, saw Matsuo giving Hikari some advice for being a good big brother. Unfortunately, Hikari took the advice too seriously and pushed himself too far to be a good brother. The physical exertion led to him catching a fever.

Later, the episode saw Hiromu's parents inviting the Fujiyoshi family for Boys' Day. However, Hiromu's mother had an ulterior motive for this invitation. She wanted to forge a much stronger bond with Masaki. Hence, she had him wear her wedding kimono.

What to expect from Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6?

Masaki and Hiromu's mother as seen in the Tadaima, Okaeri anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6, will most likely see the Fujiyoshi family visit Masaki's relatives.

Masaki had received an email from his uncle in the previous episode stating that he found some of Masaki's stuff that he wanted to give to him. While Masaki was initially confused about whether he should visit any of his relatives, after having a fun day at Hiromu's home, he wished to visit his relatives as well.

This will be the first time the anime will introduce fans to any of Masaki's relatives. While the anime did reveal that his parents had expired, it never explained the situation surrounding his other relatives, like his uncle.

In addition, fans can expect the anime to possibly give fans some developments for Matsuo and Yuuki's possible relationship.

