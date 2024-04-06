That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 Release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 release date is slated on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night time slot, according to the anime's website. After airing in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel with English subs.

The previous episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 set the narrative for the latest installment, with Rimuru Tempest returning to Jura Tempest from the Walpurgis. Besides that, the episode delves into Diablo's diabolical plan regarding the Falmuth Kingdom.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As stated earlier, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 will be released on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11 pm JST in Japan. However, due to the varying time zones, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available to most fans outside Japan at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 12 8 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 12 10 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 12 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 12 12 PM British Summer Time Friday, April 12 4 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, April 12 5 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 12 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 12 11 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 13 12:30 am

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2

Rimuru, as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit Studios)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other captivating titles from the Spring 2024 lineup.

Apart from Crunchyroll, anime lovers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and other selected countries can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

After enjoying a sumptuous banquet at Walpurgis, Rimuru Tempest returns to his homeland, Jura Tempest, where he reunites with Diablo, Rigud, and others. The new Demon Lord relaxes at the Capital Building and engages in a light banter with Veldora.

He also inquires with Diablo about the task he was assigned. A flashback sequence reveals how the Demon Butler instructed Razen and other captives to devise a narrative to project Rimuru Tempest as their savior.

Diablo, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit Studios)

The Falmuth nobles realize their grave error in issuing a war against the Jura Tempest kingdom and hesitantly yield to Diablo's demands. Cunningly, the Demn butler ensures that the abdicated king will ask for Youma's (indirectly Rimuru's) aid.

At the same time, he assures his master that if the new king of Falmuth allies with the neighboring kingdoms and begins a new war, he will go to the battlefield himself.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 (speculative)

Rimuru returns to his homeland (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Undoubtedly, the first episode set the stage for the Monster-Saint Confrontation arc's anime adaptation.

Given how the episode ended, fans can expect That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 to delve more into Diablo's plans. The episode might also introduce Hinata, one of the main characters in this season.

Also read:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 full highlights

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime watch order

10 highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime