The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 10 is set to premiere on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10:00 PM JST. As the season’s plot seems to be increasingly thickening moving into the last four episodes, viewers are immensely excited to see how the series develops from here. With a major fight at the College seemingly poised to commence, a thrilling and unusual side of the series is being shown.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 10 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 is set to see attackers set their sights on the College

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 PM JST on Thursday, June 8, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, such as Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 AM, Thursday, June 8

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 AM, Thursday, June 8

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 8

Central European Time: 3:00 PM, Thursday, June 8

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 PM, Thursday, June 8

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 PM, Thursday, June 8

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 PM, Thursday, June 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Thursday, June 8

Episode 9 recap

The ninth episode began with Chise sitting by Lucy’s bedside, with the latter now having been unconscious for 10 days since the practical exam. It was then revealed that Seth Noel, whom Chise met at the Black Market in the first season, is, in fact, Lucy’s brother, and had come to see her. His arrival coincided with her being stirred awake, before which Chise was pulled into her dream which showed the aftermath of an apparent massacre.

Despite waking up, she quickly passed back out after, prompting Chise to begin going about her day. After a brief meeting with Philomela Sargant, she met up with Rian Scrimgeour and Isaac Fowler, updating them on Lucy’s situation. The episode then cut to a meeting with the instructors of the College, where it was revealed that a magic book had been stolen.

The book is called The Testament of Carnamagos and can be quite dangerous to those who read it. After Elias shared what he knew about it, the meeting was dismissed, prompting Elias to ask Simeon Paladilhe about the Webster tragedy. Afterwards, Simeon was seemingly attacked by whoever stole the book, as was Seth’s security guard by the thief’s apparent allies.

What to expect (speculative)

With the College set to become a massive battleground, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 will likely mark a major tonal shift for the season’s events. Chise and Elias will likely find themselves embroiled in the middle of this looming conflict, especially considering the former's newfound camaraderie with both Lucy and Philomela.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 may even see Chise continue to succumb to her dragon’s curse, possibly turning more violent and participating in the battle herself. In any case, it’s clear that an explosive finale is being set up as the season heads into its final 3 episodes.

