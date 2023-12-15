The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 24: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 24 is set to premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With Philomela rescued and her, Chise, Lucy, and Isaac working together to overcome the Testament of Carnamagos, fans are desperate for any early information on how their struggle for victory will end.

However, there are no verifiable spoilers available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 24 at the moment. What fans do have is a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated finale.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 24 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 24 set to see Lizbeth survive and the Testament of Carnamagos destroyed

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 24 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, December 21, 2023. It should be noted that the time varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll a short time (roughly one hour) after it begins airing in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 24 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:00 am, Thursday, December 21

Eastern Standard Time: 8:00 am, Thursday, December 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 21

Central European Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 21

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 21

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, December 21

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, December 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, December 21

Episode 23 recap

Episode 23 of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 began with Philomela in disbelief that Chise, Lucy, Isaac, and co actually wanted to help her.

Alcyone approached Philomela, while Lizbeth became the Testament of Carnamagos’ new host. Elias explained that the manifestation of the book was trying to drag her to get what it was owed. Lizbeth then reanimated her soldiers, but the werewolf appeared and killed them once more before opposing her directly.

However, Alcyone saved the werewolf from Lizbeth’s attack, prompting the second layer of her soul, which Elias discovered in the previous episode, to break. This was revealed to be a hex Adam placed on her, which would cause a spirit in his image to serve as a shield for Philomela against Lizbeth.

Alcyone died but gave Philomela the memories she recorded before doing so. However, Philomela began crying since none of the memories had Alcyone with her.

The Testament then began attacking, prompting Morrigan to show up and begin fighting it with the Adam hex’s help. Chise and co formulated a plan, deciding to split into two teams, with each riding on one half of Elias. Chise and Philomela found a weak spot for Morrigan to attack, which freed the book itself from the Testament’s apparition.

The episode ended with Chise, Lucy, and Isaac giving Philomela the magic power she needed to destroy the apparition.

What to expect (speculative)

With Philomela and co’s final attack being set up in the previous installment’s final moments, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 24 will likely open with their opponent's defeat. This is expected to take some time, but the god-like spirit should be dealt with by the time the episode reaches its halfway point.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 24 is also likely to reveal that Lizbeth survived the incident. This should set up one final conversation between her and Philomela, in which the latter finally separates herself from the former.

The episode will then likely end with some sort of tease about Chise’s status with her own curse, setting up the events of season 3.

