The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is soon gracing us with another endearing episode and Amane and Mahirua are now even closer to becoming a couple. They finally went on a date together on the previous episode after weeks of anticipation from fans and the wait was worth it. The love-birds will return in episode 10 which is all set to hit screens on March 11, at 8.30 pm JST.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is adapted from a light novel series of the same name by Saekisan and Hanekoto, which is currently on hiatus, but fans are hopeful that it might return soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime.

What is the release time of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten's upcoming episode in various time zones?

Episode 10 of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime will be released this Saturday, March 11, at 8.30 pm JST. Global release times in different time zones for the episode are as follows:

Pacific Time PT Fri, 10 Mar 2023 15:30 PST

Central Time CT Fri, 10 Mar 2023 17:30 CST

Eastern Time ET Fri, 10 Mar 2023 18:30 EST

India Standard Time IST Sat, 11 Mar 2023 05:00 IST

Korea Standard Time KST Sat, 11 Mar 2023 08:30 KST

Japan Standard Time JST Sat, 11 Mar 2023 08:30 JST

Eastern European Time EET Sat, 11 Mar 2023 01:30 EET

Central European Time CET Sat, 11 Mar 2023 00:30 CET

New York USA Fri, 10 Mar 2023 18:30 EST

Eastern Indonesian Time WIT Sat, 11 Mar 2023 08:30 WIT

Singapore Standard Sat, 11 Mar 2023 07:30 SGT

What happened in episode 9 of the anime?

In episode 9, Going Out With The Angel, Mahiru and Amane finally go out on a date together. After realizing that their school will have a week off, the former asks Amane if he wants to spend a day together and visit a cat café. What follows is another heartwarming episode where we get to see the duo enjoy their time together, growing closer and closer with each moment.

By the end of the episode, viewers were almost rewarded with a kissing scene between the two when Amane stumbled and fell on top of Mahiru. The latter had been looking at Amane’s childhood pictures in her phone, which resulted in him trying to snatch the phone from her.

In doing so, he stumbled and fell on top of Mahiru, which almost ended in a lip lock. Amane, however, pulled himself together and settled for a check squeeze instead. The slow-burn attribute of the narrative ultimately prevails that viewers need to wait longer for a kiss.

In the upcoming episodes, we can hope that this progress in their relationship will bear fruit and they will finally confess their feelings to each other as they get to know more about each other's past.

Here is how the anime series is summarized on the official website of its streaming platform Crunchyroll:

"To thank him for his kind gesture, Mahiru cooks and cleans for her untidy neighbor Amane. But what was just a generous show of gratitude turns into more as they grow closer. This is the story of a sweet romance between a boy and the girl next door."

The anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime. We encourage our viewers to employ official streaming platforms to watch The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten as it helps support the creators and the production house.

