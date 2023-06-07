The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11 will be released this Monday, June 12, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. A-TX will also run the episode later. Further, The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11 will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11 will likely see the Entertainment God, Aaron, making his first move to exact revenge on the world and the Seven Pillar Gods for imprisoning him. A new character will also make his debut, who will become one of Cain’s loyal subordinates.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11 release timing for all regions

Below is the complete release schedule for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, June 11, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, June 11, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, June 11, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, June 11, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 11, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, June 11, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, June 12, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, June 11, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, June 11, 12 am

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 11, along with all the latest episodes of the series, will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The platform has also made the series available in both English subbed and dubbed versions.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10

After returning from Terasawa’s realm, Cain had an audience with the King and the rest of the court members in the previous episode. After explaining how the recent events had transpired, Cain surprised everyone. Later, at the guild, he discovered that due to his absence, his registration was near to getting canceled. Edin eventually gave him a new mission of capturing a group of bandits terrorizing the travelers.

Arriving at the scene, Cain discovered Millie, Nina, and Sabinos surrounded by the bandits. After defeating all of them, Cain surprised his former teachers by showing his current rank. Later, at the guild, he provided Sabino’s testimony for the subjugation of the bandits. Cain was baffled after learning that Millie was Claude’s little sister.

To tease Cain, Claude, along with Rina, Millie, and Nina, accepted the job as the last-minute substitute. While Cain was surprised at the class to see Claude and the others, he was considerably startled after being asked to show his adventure card. Later at the mock battle, the former didn’t even get the chance to cross his sword with the latter, which made him utterly furious.

Enraged by how Claude and the others made a monkey out of him, Cain embarked on a short expedition through a dangerous forest, defeating every beast on his way. Due to the commotion created by his attacks, he inadvertently awakened Aaron from his 300 years of sleep.

What to expect from The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11?

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 11 will see Cain engaging in something way more advanced than his age again. Further, the upcoming episode will also showcase the Royal Academy teaching the students about Summoning Magic.

Although Cain has been banned from using magic inside the school premises, the instructor will still give him a chance to show what he has under his sleeves. The next episode will summon the Prince of Darkness, Seth, who is regarded as one of the most important historical figures in the storyline.

