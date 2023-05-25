The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9 will be released this Monday, May 29, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. Other syndications in Japan, including A-TX, will also run the episode later. The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Episode 9 of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure will kick off Cain’s most gruesome training, where he will be tutored by the first king of the Esfort Kingdom, Yuuya Terra Hirasawa Esfort, himself. In addition, new characters will be making their debut as well.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9 release timing for all regions

The full schedule for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9 release timings is shown below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, May 28, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, May 28, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, May 28, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, May 28, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, May 28, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, May 28, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, May 29, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, May 28, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, May 28, 12 am

Where to watch The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 9 and all the series' latest installments will be exclusively available on Crunchyroll’s enormous anime catalog for fans outside Japan. The streaming service has also included the English dub of the series starring Trina Nishimura as Cain Von Silford.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8

MrFeldecat @DylanHollis14 #tenseikizoku twitter.com/i/web/status/1… LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO YUUYA AND CAIN FINALLY MEET! Kinda wish they didn’t change the scene cuz I wanted to see the fight. Hopefully it happens in the beginning of the next episode LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO YUUYA AND CAIN FINALLY MEET! Kinda wish they didn’t change the scene cuz I wanted to see the fight. Hopefully it happens in the beginning of the next episode🔥 #tenseikizoku twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/sB23tO9tBE

Despite being late to the entrance exam at the Royal Academy, Cain made it there in time using his teleportation magic. As the written test was child’s play for him, Cain solved all the questions more quickly than others. Later, with the other students, Cain proceeded to phase 2 of the examination to showcase prowess in magic with the Fire Bullet technique.

Although Cain used a beginner-level attack, he accidentally destroyed the magic barrier, scaring everyone on the premises. During the Swordsmanship test, the examination committee and other students were terrified by Cain sparring on equal ground with an A-Ranked adventurer, Claude, who saved him from the bullies at the guild earlier.

Later the next day, Cain had an audience with the King, where he apologized for his recklessness, which included the destruction of an expensive barrier and taking the exam with commoners instead of nobles. After Cain ranked first in the entrance exam, he began preparing for the ceremony. The other students envied him for sitting with Silk and Telestia.

After Cain gave a moving welcome speech, the King joined the ceremony and blatantly warned Cain not to create more trouble. On his first day at the Royal Academy, Cain chose nobility as his course of study. Later, Cain found Parma, who also got selected to the Royal Academy, being bullied by Habit and his friends.

Silk and Telestia, joining Cain, scared Habit and his friends away. After Cain was punished by Silk, where she told him to sit on his heels, a psychic message directed him to the library, from where he got teleported to a mansion where he met a man making coffee, a beverage that didn’t exist in that world. Later, the man startled Cain by calling him Shiina Kazuya, his original name from the past.

What to expect The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9, Training, will likely explain the reason Cain got reincarnated to the real world. As he finally meets Yuuya Terra Hirasawa Esfort, Cain will learn many things about reincarnation and how he is different from the rest.

With the gruesome training session about to begin, Cain will learn his true purpose is more difficult than what he imagined since opening his eyes in the Isekai world as Cain Von Silford. With Yuuya, Cain will progress in controlling his magic prowess, which has been the root of all evil, putting him in difficult situations every now and then.

Poll : 0 votes