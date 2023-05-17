The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8 will be released this Monday, May 22, at 12:00 am JST, on TOKYO MX and BS11. A-TX and other respective syndication will also run the episode later. The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8 will be available to stream only on Crunchyroll.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8 will see Cain’s debut at the Royal Academy, who is expected to run into Claude, the Adventurer who helped him by fending off bullies at the Guild. With the cliffhanger in the latest episode, more mysteries are expected to unravel.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8 release timing for all regions and where to watch details

Here is the complete list of release timings for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8 listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, May 21, 8:00 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, May 21, 10:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, May 21, 11:00 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, May 21, 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, May 21, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, May 21, 5:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, May 22, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, May 21, 11:00 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, May 21, 12:00 am

Cain's not here to play around 😮‍💨 (via The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far)

The latest episodes of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure will be streamed on Crunchyroll, the only platform to include the series in its enormous library. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series in English dub, with Trina Nishimura voicing the protagonist.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 7

Anime Everyday @LoKoKaBoosTeR69



Anime: The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure Servings Gods Who Go Too Far RetiaAnime: The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure Servings Gods Who Go Too Far Retia 💛Anime: The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure Servings Gods Who Go Too Far https://t.co/UjOua1Fzm3

As Cain reached 12 years, he registered at the Esfort’s Adventurer Guild, where Secretary Retia issued him a G-Rank card, as he was a beginner. While filling out the form, Cain refrained from adding his credentials to get fair treatment like the other adventurers. A few bullies tried to cause Retia trouble, making Cain stand up for her.

Claude, an ecstatic Adventurer, defended Cain by teaching the bullies a lesson. Claude asked Cain to join a party. The former was later dragged away by his wife, Lina, the second party member. Being excited about his new mission, Cain undertook the quest to slay goblins. Tifana forcibly assisted him and eradicated all the goblins, while Cain defeated all the monstrous lizards.

weeb daddy @blackbeerxd

Every time I visit a guild, a terrible individual shows up, and it's rather risky here as well. That Cain's armour was still ineffective even after the purpose to make Cain stronger was ultimately made clear.

Unbeknownst to Cain, he stole away the quest from Nina and Millie, his former teachers. After Cain returned to the Guild to confirm his 30+ kills of monstrous green lizards, the Vice Guild Master Cedric accused him of cheating. However, Tifana’s elder brother, Edan, aware of his capability and status, dropped all the accusations. Edan advanced Cain's level to an A-Rank Adventurer.

After learning Cain was a Baron and was engaged to Tifana, Cedric apologized to him on his knees. While watching Cain being caught up in a pickle once again, the Seven Pillar Gods discuss whether they made a bad decision to give Cain dominant powers.

However, they soon realize that Cain must become stronger to stand up against Aaron, an entity who will annihilate the world after he regains consciousness. The Gods have someone in their mind who can help Cain become stronger than he ever was.

What to expect The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 8, titled The Royal Academy, will see Cain clearing the entrance exam at the Royal Academy to pursue his academic career. He will cross paths with Claude again, as the ecstatic Adventurer is also a tutor at the academy.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure fans can also expect Cain to meet his trainer, whom the Gods have specifically assigned for him.

