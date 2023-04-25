The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5 is scheduled to release this Monday, May 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. Other broadcasting stations like A-TX will also run the episode later. Fans outside Japan can watch The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

The series' fifth episode will likely see Cain going on a date with Silk and Telestia, as he had promised. Despite making a resolve to avoid running into trouble, Cain has been doing a poor job ever since he stepped into the Esfort Kingdom. However, after the protagonist’s second meeting with the gods, things are expected to improve for him.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5 will see the young baron's first date with Silk and Telestia

Release date, countdown, and streaming platform

For international fans, Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure exclusively on its platform for free.

The release timings for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, April 30, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, April 30, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 30, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, April 30, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 30, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, April 30, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, May 1, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, April 30, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, April 30, 12 am

What to expect from The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5?

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5, titled Welcome to My Off-the-Charts Mansion, will see Cain taking a stroll around the Esfort Kingdom and exploring new places with the assistance of Silk and Telestia. As per his promise to them, Cain will take Silk and Telestia on a date, which is presumed to put Cain in a tight spot once again.

With unparalleled feats bestowed upon him by the gods of the other world, Cain is facing difficulty keeping them suppressed and staying away from the eyes of those who could likely land him in trouble. However, after his second meeting with the seven entities, he is expected to find a solution to being a normal 10-year-old kid like others his age, while still retaining his overwhelming powers.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 4

After meeting the gods for the second time, Cain learned that his powers grew inhumane, and he was closer to a demigod. As there was a limited source of entertainment, the gods requested Cain to use his knowledge from the previous world and create something. Cain later met Parma after five years outside a merchant store and learned that the place belonged to her uncle Tamanis.

After meeting Tamanis, Cain relayed his idea of Reversi and asked him to make a prototype after giving him a gold coin. With the prototype being successful, Cain requested Tamanis to increase the production of Reversi and also give him funds for the deal. They both upheld the contract before the God of Commerce so no one could produce the same product for three years.

During his royal debut, Cain introduced the game he developed with Tamanis’ Saracean company to the King. A few kids tried to bully Cain, but after learning that he was a baron, a royal born, and the very person who saved Telestia and Silk from a horde of orcs, they were sorry for their actions.

