The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 3 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

Despite possessing godly abilities and maxing out the levels on everything in the status, The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure protagonist still has difficulty suppressing his true potential. Although Cain’s newly assigned tutors were far inferior to him, they didn’t give up on their teaching and helped him learn new things.

For Cain, the trouble has just begun, as after defeating a couple of monstrous rabbits, he ranks up to level 8, which is considered impossible to attain at his age.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure fans couldn’t get enough of Cain being startled by how powerful he is. As Cain is heading to the Capitol, fans are getting impatient to learn what comes next for him.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 3 will see Caine begin his journey as an adventurer

Release date, countdown, and streaming platform:

Episode 3 of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure will air this Monday, April 17, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. Popular Japanese syndications like A-TX will also run the episode. Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure exclusively on its platform for free.

What to expect from The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 3?

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 3, titled "To the Royal Capital," will see Cain begin his journey as an adventurer. As seen in the previous episode, being a royal-born, Cain was restricted from going outside by his father, who feared his son’s unparalleled prowess would attract unwanted attention and eventually get him in trouble.

Since Cain will be visiting the capital, he will run into a guild where he will be making new friends, who will become a part of his journey. Despite his superior abilities and level, Cain will start from the bottom, like others his age. However, given his recklessness and clumsy disposition, he will yet again startle the people around him with his capabilities.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 2

After a hilarious encounter with his new teachers, Milly and Nina, Cain started training to become an adventurer. Witnessing Cain’s capabilities, Milly and Nina requested Garm to let them train his son away from the mansion, as his abilities would have destroyed the place in seconds.

While training alongside Milly and Nina, Cain learned many things, from extrasensory perception techniques to the history of monsters wreaking havoc on the kingdom once every few decades. Later, the three went to a nearby guild to learn about the available missions.

Milly and Nina got bullied by a D-ranked person named Crosse, but Cain came to the rescue and taught them a lesson. As Milly and Nina’s teaching contract came to an end, Cain forged magic bags for them as a parting gift. However, the duo had difficulty accepting the gesture as the grades of the magic bag were too high, making them too valuable to be considered national treasures.

Gathering the required materials the night before, Cain defeated the Earth Dragon and Blood Ogre, two of the fierce monsters considered difficult to subdue, even for the skilled kingdom hero.

The battle between Cain and the monsters created an uproar, compelling Garm to lead his soldiers to the forest to defend the village. After finding Cain’s handkerchief near the monster-infested forest, Garm scolded his son for his recklessness the whole night.

