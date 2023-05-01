The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6 will be released this Monday, May 8, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. Other stations, including A-TX, will air the episode later. Fans outside Japan can watch The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

The series' upcoming episode will see the most renowned captain of knights in Esfort kingdom, who will eventually encounter the protagonist. As the people of the Esfort kingdom have acknowledged Cain’s major feats, he will ultimately be challenged to a duel by the captain of the Knights. Despite not wanting to attract much attention for his abilities, he will once again do the exact opposite.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6 will see the debut of the Kingdom’s strongest knight

Release date, countdown, and streaming platform

Crunchyroll will exclusively stream The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6 and all the previous episodes of the anime for free to fans internationally.

As the platform's free version contains several ads that may disrupt the viewing experience, viewers can upgrade to Crunchyroll's premium subscriptions, Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month), for an uninterrupted streaming experience. New Crunchyroll subscribers may take advantage of a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, May 7, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, May 7, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, May 7, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, May 7, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, May 7, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, May 7, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, May 8, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, May 7, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, May 7, 12 am

What to expect from The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6?

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 6, titled A Date with the Strongest Captain of the Knights, will see the debut of Tifana von Ribelt, daughter of the duke who governs the Northern Forest and is the strongest acclaimed knight in the kingdom. Tifana will be brought to life by the talented Sora Tokui, a prominent voice actress known for voicing Niko Yazawa in Long Live! and Hideri Kanzaki in Blend S.

As per the light novel series, Tifana is described as a proud and brave Elf Warrior, well-acclaimed in the kingdom, and a role model to many. Cain's impact on women, in particular, will certainly cause Tifana to fall for him unknowingly, further complicating matters for the protagonist, who has already been picked as the ideal spouse for the King and Duke's daughters.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 5

After reaching his mansion, Cain was surprised by the building’s dilapidated condition, so he renovated the entire building in a whiplash using his repair and cleaning magic. As requested, Sylvia and the other maids arrived at Cain’s new mansion along with the new butler, Colan. Cain rushed to his family house to welcome his brothers, who returned home after a long time.

Later, Cain’s family visited his mansion and were surprised to find the place in a pristine state. They were also startled to see the gigantic mounted red dragon slain by Cain and other renovations that were simply state-of-the-art.

While preparing to send the invitations to all the nobles, Cain learned that only the Counts, Marquis, and higher-ranking officials could invite the King. However, in Cain’s case, the King was offended for not being invited since he deemed him special.

Everyone at Cain’s debut was amazed by the sparkling wine and the hamburger steak, which were completely out of the world. However, what baffled them the most was the King’s visit to the event, which was unexpected. Lastly, Marquis Corgino paid his visit and started complicating things for Cain, but the King’s presence humbled him in no time.

