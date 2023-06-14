The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 will be released this Monday, June 19, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. The episode will later be broadcast on A-TX. The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 will be exclusively streamed on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan.

As the anime's first season is listed for a 12-episode run, The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 will be the ultimate finale. The episode will likely see the chosen hero and the evil god of entertainment facing each other for the first time. As the light novel has enough source material and is ongoing, fans can expect a second season to be in the works soon.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 release timing for all regions

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 will be first broadcast in Japan on June 19, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Below is the complete list of the release schedule for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12, along with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, June 18, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, June 18, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, June 18, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, June 18, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 18, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, June 18, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, June 19, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, June 18, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, June 11, 12 am

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 12, or the series finale, will be streamed on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan. The platform has made the series available in both English subbed and dub versions. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll is streaming the series in only a few selective regions.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 11

At the Summoning Magic session, Cain was also given a chance to perform. As the conjured being would return if they didn’t want to come in contact with the summoners, Cain went all out by summoning Seth, the Prince of Hell. Witnessing Cain’s prowess and proficiency, Seth happily groveled to get contracted with him and accept him as his master.

Gratt, the new Summoning Magic instructor, reported the situation to the King, who got utterly baffled by learning Cain’s latest stunt. After Cain was asked to show his status, he made them shell-shocked as his magic capacity reached the level of a Demigod. The King promoted Cain to Viscount and entrusted a town near the Royal Capital.

After learning about the rising onslaught near the forest of monsters, Cain rushed to his elder brother Djinn, who explained the situation worsening with monsters becoming more savage to humans. Meeting Rudy and his former teachers at the guild helped Cain to understand the situation from their perspective. En Route to the location, Cain summoned Seth and asked him to investigate the forest.

As Seth already had someone with expertise in investigation and surveillance, he summoned Four Heavenly King Dalmatia, one of his most loyal servants. Cain and his subordinates' intrusion caused Aaron to unleash a huge swarm of powerful beasts in the direction of the Capital.

What to expect from The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 12

As The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure light novel series is in continuation, fans of the anime can anticipate its renewal pretty soon. The upcoming episode, Then I Became Lord of a Domain, will see Cain clash with Aaron in his dragon form. As the fate of the entire world, the first King, and the Seven Pillars Gods, rely on him, he will accomplish what he was destined for since his reincarnation.

Poll : 0 votes