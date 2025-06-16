The Beginning After the End episode 12 preview teases Arthur's new identity, Elijah, and Lucas's debut

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official site and X account for the series revealed the preview synopsis, PV, and pictures for The Beginning After the End episode 12, which serves as the season finale. Titled The King Departs, the episode is set to be released on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:45 am PT, which translates to June 19, 2025, at 12:45 am JST, on Fuji TV +Ultra.

Ad

In the previous episode, Arthur met Cynthia, the director of the Xyrus Academy, and showcased his skills. Arthur also negotiated with Cynthia and said he was willing to join her academy if she could protect his parents from harm. Additionally, Arthur decided to become an adventurer.

While his parents, Arthur and Alice, were against it at first, they eventually accepted Arthur's decision. Yet, Reynolds suggested that Arthur should have a guardian accompanying him on his journey. Interestingly, Jasmine from the Twin Horns party volunteered as Arthur's guardian. Moreover, Arthur discovered a rare mana sword and embarked on an adventure with Jasmine.

Ad

Trending

The Beginning After the End episode 12 preview reveals Arthur's new identity as Note, Elijah and Lucas's cast

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the preview synopsis, The Beginning After the End episode 12 will continue the events from the previous installment and begin with Arthur Leywin donning a mask and calling himself Note. As fans may remember, Arthur is still a child, so it will be dangerous for him to disclose his identity.

As an adventurer, Arthur is bound to come across various challenges, where he must showcase his skills. Having a disguise would help him not to attract attention. Even if he does, people won't know his original identity as Arthur Leywin. That's why Arthur adopts the alias, Note, and embarks on a journey.

Ad

Jasmine and Arthur in the preview (Image via Studio A-CAT)

As per the preview synopsis, The Beginning After the End episode 12 will show Arthur visiting a Guild with Jasmine to become an adventurer. In the previous episode, Arthur told Vincent about his intentions of taking the Guild's Admission test. By clearing the test, Arthur will get a rank.

Ad

The episode will showcase action sequences, featuring Arthur and other characters. The promotional video teases the Guild's test, where Arthur and other candidates demonstrate their magic. Furthermore, the synopsis reveals that Arthur Leywin will meet Elijah Knight and Lucas Wykes.

Elijah Knight, as seen in the preview (Image via Studio A-CAT)

These two characters are integral to the series, so it's exciting that the finale will finally see their debut. According to the official staff, Gen Sato joins the voice cast as Elijah Knight, a mysterious boy with ties to the Dwarves, while Shoya Chiba voices Lucas Wykes, a half-elf, belonging to an aristocratic family from the Kingdom of Sapin.

Ad

The promotional clip also features Elijah and Lucas. Moroever, the synopsis states that The Beginning After the End episode 12 will show Arthur setting off on an adventure with Jasmine, after meeting Elijah and Lucas at the Guild.

Lucas Wykes, as seen in the preview (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Additionally, the preview images for The Beginning After the End episode 12 show Arthur Leywin demonstrating a fire attack, Elijah with a serious expression, Lucas showcasing his arrogant side, and Jasmine eliminating a Mana Beast. One of the images also features Tessia, who will appear in the finale.

Ad

Conclusion

The Beginning After the End episode 12 will conclude the first season, and show the beginning of Arthur Leywin's journey as an adventurer. As evident from the preview, the episode will revolve around Arthur's test at the Adventurer's Guild and feature new characters.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More