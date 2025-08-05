The Bugle Call is Vinland Saga’s successor when it comes to themes of Freedom

The Bugle Call might be the next big manga from Shueisha, and every sign is already pointing to it. There is a cult following from a select fan base who can’t seem to get enough of the story. This fanbase is capable of spreading the word effectively and drawing more readers to discover the magic of The Bugle Call. There is also its worldbuilding, many will be hard pressed to find a new gen anime with a solid world like The Bugle Call.

Some Otakus might mention the likes of Gachiakuta, Kagurabachi, and Choujin X, but they pale in comparison to The Bugle Call. What makes the series so enchanting is that the worldbuilding is simple yet so complex.

What immerses you into the world of the series is quite simple, but as the viewer goes deeper, they can’t fully explain what is going on. The Bugle Call can be surmised into a few philosophical talking points, but the one it touches on the most is freedom.

Characters in The Bugle Call struggle to define what freedom is, and it is not surprising. The world of the series is quite primitive, and it borrows from the Dark Ages in history; this was a period where Science started displaying religion, and in the series, the powers of Raimi are overwhelming the people in the story. This is similar to Vinland Saga, where the Vikings' ability to sail leads many to question their beliefs. At this conjecture, Vinland Saga and The Bugle Call collide.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How The Bugle Call and Vinland Saga share the same themes of freedom

A Raimi fighting with his powers (Image via Shueisha)

Vinland Saga begins like the stereotypical shonen flick. There is the main character, Thorfinn, who wants to avenge his father, and there is nothing else but that dream. This is also similar to the main character of The Bugle Call, Lucas. Lucas is a child soldier like Thorfinn, but the creator of Vinland Saga drew the attention of viewers away from that reality by making Thorfinn’s actions look noble.

Lucas also has a grand dream, and it is to become a musician. Unlike Vinland Saga, which takes the viewers for a long ride, the reality of Lucas’s journey is shown immediately. For Lucas to be a professional musician, he must please the Pope. The problem with the Pope is the fact that his demands seem inexhaustible. He constantly shifts goalposts, and he unashamedly manipulates Zoe, who has the mind of a child.

Lucas's power is one of the most grounded for a main character (Image via Shueisha)

The Pope never seems to reveal the full information, and that has eerie similarities to Askeladd from Vinland Saga. In Askeladd’s case, he hated his companions, and in the Pope’s case, he does not regard anyone who works for him. The Pope sees the Raimi as a means to an end.

This situation creates a huge question: What is the true cost of freedom? For the Vikings, as long as they exist with others, they will never have any freedom. The same could be said about the Raimis: their abilities render them as nothing but tools for the next Pope.

Final thoughts

While the characters in the respective series might see themselves charting their course, the reality of things is grim. Thorfinn might never accomplish any sort of freedom, and Lucas might never attain his goal of being a musician. All they have is a dream that they are chasing, which they might never reach.

