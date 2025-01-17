The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 is set to release on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 9 pm JST according to the series’ official website. With Kenichi’s dream of a quiet life in this new world coming into focus, fans are curious to see what deals and friends Kenichi next makes to get closer to his goals.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 release date and time

Anemone's meeting with Kenichi seemingly draws nearer heading into The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 will air on Japanese television networks at 9 pm JST on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, some may see the installment air very early on Friday, January 24 instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Trending

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4 am, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7 am, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Central European Time 1 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3?

Kenichi may once again be forced to fight in (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of their full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 recap

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 2 began with Kenichi setting up shop once again. Margaret first came by to buy 100 clothespins, also asking about the jewelry he was selling.

At the end of the day, the beastfolk and Myaley came by after, asking to buy the spices they smelled on him for a culturally significant meal. While Kenichi refused to sell them spices to avoid conflict with syndicates, he cooked a meal for all of them to eat.

The next day, Kenichi set up shop once more, with Margaret and her boss Primula both coming by to buy both 100 clothespins and the necklace Margaret looked at the day before. They then invited him to meet with Primula’s father Mallow, who ran a trading company named after him.

After some negotiating, the two agreed on a contract, which allowed Kenichi to make enough money immediately and long-term to focus on pursuing his quiet life in this new world.

Kenichi likewise began by buying some manual labor power tools to clear an area for a home and farmland within the woods where he first appeared in this world. However, he eventually got sick of manual labor and decided to buy a backhoe to help the process. Focus then briefly shifted to Anemone, who was seemingly sold off to someone who was attacked by bandits after. The episode ended with Kenichi realizing he was now drastically low on funds after his purchases.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 should open up with a focus on Kenichi as he works to reclaim the wealth he recently spent. This should involve Mallow and Primula primarily considering his arrangement with the pair is currently his most profitable endeavor.

Episode 3 should also see Kenichi continue to make both new business connections and new friends, many of whom will likely fill both roles. One character who is likely to be the latter only is Anemone, whose continued focus in the second episode is clearly bringing her closer to Kenichi.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback