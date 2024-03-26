The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13 will be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. The anime's upcoming episode will first air in Japan. Following that, the anime will be made available on streaming platforms locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa and Yamada's class go on a trip to Kyoto. During this, Ichikawa remained a bit distant from Yamada to avoid being ganged up by Kana Ando. However, Yamada did not seem like herself. Later, Ichikawa realized that Yamada sacrificed her audition to join Ichikawa on their trip together.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13 release date and time

Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

According to the anime's X account, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13 will be released on Saturday, March 30, 2024, for most fans worldwide.

However, due to the difference in time zones, the upcoming anime episode will be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan.

Hence, the release date and time for the thirteenth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will vary depending on where one is watching the series from.

The global release times for the upcoming episode are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday March 23 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday March 23 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday March 23 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday March 23 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday March 23 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday March 23 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 24 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday March 24

Where to watch The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13?

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13 will first air in Japan on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Right after, the anime will become available to stream on the dAnime Store, Hulu, and others locally.

As for global, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime. This means that its episodes will be added to Hidive. Meanwhile, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia licensed the series to release it on Aniplus Asia.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12 recap

Kana and Yurine as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 12, titled I Want to Tell Her, saw Ichikawa and Yamada's class go on a trip to Kyoto. During the trip, Ichikawa found out about Kana Ando's plans for him and Yamada. Thus, he chose to be a bit distant from Yamada.

Even Yamada did not seem herself during the trip. Thus, Ichikawa was led to think that Yamada wanted to kiss him during the trip. Later, Ichikawa realized that Yamada had missed her audition to be with him on the trip. Just when Ichikawa went to speak with her, he mistakenly got trapped inside Yamada's room.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13?

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 13 will most likely see Ichikawa speak to Yamada about her audition. With that, fans can expect to see Ichikawa ask Yamada to go to her audition.

In addition, the anime has also been hyping up the anime's finale. Thus, there is a good possibility that fans may get to see a proper confession between the two characters, possibly establishing their relationship.

