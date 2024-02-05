The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, February 11, at 1:30 am JST. It will first be televised on local TV networks in Japan. After that, the anime will arrive on streaming platforms domestically and internationally.

The previous episode saw Yamada and Ichikawa going on an after-school movie. The developments saw Ichikawa's sister finding out about their outing and Yamada inviting Ichikawa to watch her work. While watching her work, Ichikawa was hit with a huge realization.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6 release times in all regions

Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6 will be released on Saturday, February 10, for most fans worldwide. Meanwhile, for fans in Japan, it will be released on Sunday, February 11, at 1:30 am JST.

The release date and time for the episode will vary depending on the region from where a fan is watching.

The sixth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday February 10 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday February 10 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday February 10 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday February 10 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday February 10 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday February 10 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 11 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday February 11

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6 broadcast and streaming details

Yuuki Suwa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6 will first be televised on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Fans in Japan can also enjoy the anime online on streaming services such as Hulu, dAnime Store, and others.

As for international streaming, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series. Thus, the anime will be made available on Hidive. As for Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the title. Hence, The Dangers in My Heart anime will also premiere on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5

Ichikawa Kana as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 5, titled I Want to Know, saw Yamada and Ichikawa go to a movie. The developments saw Kyoutaro's sister finding out about it and concluding that they were on an after-school movie date. Following that, Ichikawa got to see Yamada express her interest in film, hence he conveyed his desire to learn more about her.

Thus, Yamada invited Ichikawa to see her work in a photoshoot. As Ichikawa witnessed her work, he realized the difference in their worlds. Hence, he tried to create some distance between them, however, Yamada went out of her way and introduced Ichikawa to his manager. Seeing both of them, the manager was certain that they were dating but was wrong.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6?

Ichikawa and Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6 will most likely see Ichikawa decide on what to gift Yamada for White Day. Considering that the Valentine's Day episode was released back on January 27, fans can expect the White Day episode to arrive soon. However, the anime might try to distance the two episodes with some other events.

Thus, the anime might see Ichikawa and Yamada go out together for another occasion.