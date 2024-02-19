The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. The anime episode will first be televised on local television networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available to watch online on streaming platforms domestically and internationally.

The prior segment saw Ichikawa's popularity grow after his speech in the previous episode. In the meantime, Ichikawa and Yamada went out with Kenta and Hara on White Day. While Ichikawa was very doubtful about his gift to Yamada, he managed to give it to her. Fortunately, Yamada loved it.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8 release times in all regions

Yamada and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

According to the anime's website, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8 will be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, due to differences in time zones, the anime episode will be released on Sunday, February 25, at 1:30 am JST.

The release date and time for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8 will vary, depending on the region. The eighth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday February 24 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday February 24 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday February 24 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday February 24 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday February 24 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday February 24 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 25 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday February 25

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8 broadcast and streaming details

Kenta and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8 will be televised on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Additionally, fans in Japan can also enjoy the anime on streaming services such as dAnime Store, Hulu, and others.

As for international fans, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime. Thus, its episode will be added to Hidive's library. Meanwhile, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed The Dangers in My Heart anime. Hence, it will premiere on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7

Hara and Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7, titled We Are Overflowing, saw Ichikawa follow Yamada to a karaoke party. Unfortunately for him, he was soon caught and was forced to attend the party as well.

The episode later saw Hara and Kenta invite Ichikawa and Yamada for an outing on White Day. On White Day, Ichikawa had yet to purchase a gift for Yamada. Thus, Hara tried to help him out.

However, such a development made Yamada jealous. After Kenta gave his gift to Hara, Ichikawa found out that Yamada had helped Kenta find a gift for Hara. This made Ichikawa envious, following which, he claimed Yamada to be his. Yamada happened to overhear this.

In the end, the episode saw Ichikawa giving Yamada a bracelet hidden inside a cupcake for White Day. This overjoyed Yamada, especially after Ichikawa complimented her.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8?

Ichikawa Kyotaro as seen in The Dangers in My Heart anime (Image via Shin-Ei animtion)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8 will most likely see Ichikawa and Yamada back in their class as they try to deal with the latest developments between them. The anime had previously hinted at how the classes were going to change after year's end. Hence, fans can expect the anime to focus on that.

Ichikawa and Yamada will want to be in the same class. Thus, the episode could focus on their anxiety about possibly being assigned to different classes.