The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

https://bokuyaba-anime.com/onair/The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. The anime episode will first be aired on local television networks in Japan. After that, it will arrive on streaming platforms domestically and internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa's teacher ask him to represent the student body in addressing the students who were graduating. While Ichikawa had a tough time dealing with the speech, it went well. Later, the episode saw Nanjou confess to Yamada. However, Yamada confessed that she liked someone else.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7 release times in all regions

According to the anime's website, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7 will be released on Saturday, February 17, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, due to the varying time zones in different regions, the anime episode will be released on Sunday, February 18, at 1:30 am JST.

The release date and time for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7 will vary depending on the region from where a fan is watching.

The seventh episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday February 17 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday February 17 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday February 17 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday February 17 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday February 17 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday February 17 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 18 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday February 18

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7 broadcast and streaming details

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7 will be aired on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. However, fans in Japan can also enjoy the anime on streaming services such as Hulu, dAnime Store, and others.

Meanwhile, for international fans, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series. Thus, the anime has been added to Hidive's library. As for Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed The Dangers in My Heart anime, and will also be premiering the same on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 6, titled Yamada Likes Me, saw Ichikawa's teacher give him the opportunity to represent the student body and bid farewell to the seniors through a speech. While Ichikawa had some trouble during the practice sessions, Yamada helped him out. With that, Ichikawa gave his best to prepare for the speech.

Unfortunately, on graduation day, Ichikawa forgot to bring the speech with him. Hence, Ichikawa was forced to improvise. Fortunately, he gave a good speech but ended up falling unconscious.

The episode later saw Haruya Nanjou confessing his feelings to Yamada. However, Yamada made it clear that she liked someone else. With that, Ichikawa realized that Yamada liked him.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7?

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 7 will most likely see Ichikawa and Yamada trying to control their emotions after Yamada revealed that she liked Ichikawa. Additionally, given the number of events that have happened since the Valentine's Day episode, there is a good chance that the next episode may focus on the White Day.

Considering that Yamada revealed her feelings in the previous episode, the chances of Ichikawa giving Yamada a gift for White Day and confessing his feelings at the same time is highly likely.