The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12: Exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12 will come out next week. The previous installment of the series was perhaps the most action-packed one. It showed how Nefakes was someone from Leonis' past and how the former managed to use the body of one of the Six Heroes as a vessel for Roselia.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12 will mark the end of the road for this season, which had a lot of interesting twists compared to the usual ecchi anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12 release details

Date and countdown

Riselia and Leonis in battle (Image via Passione).

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12 will be released next Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1:30 am JST.

Here are the release dates of the episode in different time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am, Monday, December 18 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm, Monday, December 18 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Monday, December 18 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Monday, December 18 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Monday, December 18 Philippine Standard Time 2:30 am, Tuesday, December 19

Where to watch The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12

Arle (Image via Passione)

People in Japan can stream the episode on TV Tokyo and BS Fuji. Those living abroad can watch it on HIDIVE.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 11 recap

There was a lot to unpack in the previous episode of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy. It mainly focused on Nefakes' connection to Leonis. While the anime hasn't explained it yet, there is the possibility that Nefakes used one of the bodies of the Six Heroes as a vessel for Roselia, which is why Leonis' sword didn't reach her.

The episode suggested that Leonis knows who Nefakes is and that there was more than one Lord of the Underground. Speaking of Leonis, he was mortally wounded by a light arrow, which kept him out of the battlefield for the bulk of the episode.

However, this was a great opportunity for Riselia to step up, something that a lot of fans were clamoring for. A lot of people felt that she had been either sidelined or defeated quite quickly throughout the series, so it was refreshing to see her fight and make use of her much-talked-about red dress.

What to expect from episode 12

Riselia with her red dress (Image via Passione)

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 12 is expected to be very action-packed, with several plot points set to be addressed.

Considering the positive reception the series has received thus far, it wouldn't be surprising to see a couple of cliffhangers for the next season.