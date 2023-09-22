The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12 will be released on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on Japanese television networks like BS11 and TOKYO MX. The varying time zones will make the anime available on Friday in a few countries.

Episode 11 saw Suzuno and Albert reach Emperor-Unifier's room. However, they were immediately teleported away by Gabriel. Elsewhere, Emilia and Alciel began to pretend to fight at Heavensky. Soon after, Maou and Acieth reached their location, reuniting Emilia with her father.

Maou and his friends may fight Gabriel and the angels in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12

Gabriel as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12 is set to premiere worldwide on Thursday for most countries globally, while audiences from certain select countries will get to watch the episode on Friday, September 29.

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, September 28

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, September 28

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, September 28

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, September 28

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, September 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 28

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 28

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, September 29

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12 will first be broadcast on BS11, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. It will then be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on streaming giant Crunchyroll. The anime will also be available to watch on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in Asia.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11

Emilia as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11, titled The Hero Dances on the Battlefield, saw Suzuno and Albert locate the Emperor-Unifier's room. That's when Gabriel interrupts them and teleports them away to the Western Continent.

Elsewhere, Emilia confronted Alciel at Heavensky and began fake fighting. They were waiting for Maou Sadao to arrive and hence prolonged their "fated" fight for seven hours.

Around the same time, Maou and Acieth arrived at Heavensky. They were aware that Alas Ramus was nearby, so they charged in on their bikes. There, they found Nord Justina and reunited him with Emilia. Right after, Gabriel and his angels arrived, as they were set to fight Maou and his friends.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12?

Suzuno and Albert as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 12 will most likely see Maou and Emilia team up against Gabriel as they may fight using the Sacred Swords - Acieth Alla and Alas Ramus. Meanwhile, Alciel may take on one of the other angels. Elsewhere on the Western Continent, Suzuno and Albert had discovered a Cathedral, hinting that they were set to teleport back to Heavensky. Hence, the pair may also join the fight.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.