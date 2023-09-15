The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11, will be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on BS11, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The varying time zones will make the anime available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Maou stay back with Acieth while Suzuno and Albert head out to save Emilia. Elsewhere, Emilia falls into despair upon learning she is being pitted to fight against Ashiya. Soon after, she received a letter from Ashiya informing her about Maou's imminent arrival.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10.

Maou may head to Heavensky in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Maou Sadao as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11 will be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. As a result, the episode is set to premiere on Thursday for a global audience, while certain select countries will enjoy it on Friday.

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, September 21

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, September 21

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, September 21

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, September 21

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, September 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 21

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, September 22

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11 will first be broadcast on BS11, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. It will then be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

The anime will also be available to watch on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in Asia.

The Devil Loses His Standing episode 10 recap

Acieth Alla as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 10, titled The Devil Loses His Standing, saw Suzuno and Albert asking Maou to stay back with Acieth. At the same time, they try to rescue Emilia and others. Given that Maou and Acieth couldn't use magic, they stayed back. Later that day, Acieth lost control of her body as a beam of light projected from her forehead.

Elsewhere, Emilia learned that Olba had pitted her to fight against her friend Ashiya. Learning this left Emilia in despair. Fortunately, soon after, she received an encoded message from Ashiya explaining to her about Maou Sadao's imminent arrival.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11?

Emilia as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Given that the anime is inching closer to its end, The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 11 may see Maou and Acieth Alla head toward Heavensky, i.e., the possible battleground for Ashiya and Emilia. Emilia had already instructed Olba to get her soldiers to march towards the locations. Therefore, fans can expect a reunion in the next episode.

In the meantime, Suzuno had already left with Albert to look for her friends. Thus, there remains a possibility that she may also reach Heavensky.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.