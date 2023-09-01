The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9, will be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on BS11, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The varying time zones will make the anime available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode revealed what happened to Emilia and Alas Ramus when they arrived at Ente Isla. The anime then revealed Maou and Suzuno's plan to head to Ente Isla. Meanwhile, Urushihara and Amane were to stay back and look after Chiho and Suzuki.

Maou and Suzuno will search for Emilia in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Suzuno as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3HZ)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9 will be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. However, as mentioned earlier, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, September 7

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, September 7

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, September 7

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, September 7

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, September 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 7

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 7

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, September 8

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9 will first be broadcast on BS11, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. It will then be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on streaming giant Crunchyroll.

The anime will also be available to watch on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in Asia.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8

Emilia as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3HZ)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8, titled The Hero Questions Her Hometown, revealed what happened with Emilia and Alas Ramus when they reached Ente Isla. Alas Ramus led Emilia to Laliah's home, which was where Emila found out that Lailah was Alas Ramus' mother. Lailah rescued Maou and gave him the Yesod fragment, which then took the form of Alas Ramus.

When Alas Ramus did not find Acieth Alla, her powers caused an outburst that led Olba and Raguel to their location. They were then apprehended and taken to Efsahan.

Elsewhere on Earth, Maou, Acieth, and Suzuno left for Ente Isla, while Urushihara and Amane stayed back to protect Chiho and Suzuki.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9

Acieth Alla as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3HZ)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 9 will most likely see Maou, Acieth, and Suzuno reach Ente Isla. Upon reaching the world, they might immediately head for Efsahan and start looking for Emilia, Alas Ramus, Ashiya, and Nord Justina.

That said, it remains to be seen how Maou's body may react to Ente Isla, as there lies a possibility that he may regain his powers.

