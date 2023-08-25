The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8, will be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on BS11, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. The varying time zones are set to make the anime available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Maou Sadao wielding the Better Half by combining his strength with Acieth Alla. With that, he overpowered Libicocco and Camael. That's when Gabriel appeared and took Camael and others through a portal. Later, Maou found out that Gabriel had kidnapped Ashiya and Nord Justina.

Maou and others may go to Ente Isla in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Emi, Alas Ramus, Ashiya, and Nord in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3HZ)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8, will be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings for different time zones.

That said, the episode will be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in most countries internationally.

The eighth episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, August 31

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, August 31

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, August 31

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 31

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, August 31

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 31

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 31

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, September 1

Acieth Alla as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3HZ)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8, will first be broadcast on BS11, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Simultaneously, the anime will be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, the anime will also be available to watch on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in Asia.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7

Gabriel as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3HZ)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7, titled The Hero Weeps, saw Gabriel defeating Ashiya and Nord Justina and tacking them away. While Amane arrived to help Suzuki, she allowed Gabriel to do as he wished.

Elsewhere, Maou combined his strength with Acieth Alla. This allowed Maou to wield the Sacred Sword - Better Half, using which he rescued Suzuno and Chiho. While he dominated the fight against Libicocco and Camael, the fight was stopped by Gabriel, who took away his teammates.

Alas Ramus and Emilia as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3HZ)

When Maou learned of what Gabriel had done, he planned on going after him to rescue Emilia, Alas Ramus, Ashiya, and Nord Justina.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8?

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 8 will most likely see Maou and the others head to Ente Isla. Given that Ashiya had hinted to Maou about a portal, the devils and the humans may team up and go after Gabriel to rescue their friends. Additionally, the anime may also reveal Gabriel's plan.

