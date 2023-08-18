The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Maou meet Alas Ramus's younger sister, Acieth Alla, and Emilia's father, Nord Justina. Following that, he and Acieth headed toward Chiho's location. Meanwhile, Ashiya stayed back with Nord and Suzuki at their place. However, that's when the Azure Horde's armory knights cornered their home.

Amane might help Maou and his friends in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7 will release on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings as per different time zones.

Having said that, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The seventh episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, August 24

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, August 24

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, August 24

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 24

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, August 24

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 24

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 24

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, August 25

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Simultaneously, it will be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, the anime will be available to watch on Muse Asia's YouTube channel in Asia.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6, titled The Devil Gets Off to a Late Start, saw Maou meet Acieth Alla and Nord Justina. Just as they were set to reveal the reason behind their visit to Earth, Maou and Acieth had to head to Chiho's location. Meanwhile, Nord stayed back with Ashiya and Suzuki.

Elsewhere, Chiho Sasaki tried to understand the reason behind Libicocco's attack. Around the same time, Suzuno reached her location. As Ashiya and Nord tried to get a grasp of their situation, they spotted some soldiers outside Maou's home. Ashiya identified them as the armory knights of Ef Sahan's Order of the Azure Horde.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7?

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 7 will most likely see Maou Sadao and Acieth Alla reach Chiho's location. Thus, fans can expect Libicocco to be taken down by Maou and Suzuno. That said, this could also act as an opportunity for Acieth to showcase her powers.

The previous episode also saw Amane coming out of a railway station. Hence, there is a good chance that she might help Maou and the others with Acieth's situation. As for Ashiya and Nord, they might fight the knights to protect Suzuki.

