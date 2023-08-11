The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Emi Yusa heading back to Ente Isla with Alas Ramus. While she was meaning to head back to Earth to celebrate her birthday with Chiho, she did not return in time.

Hence, Maou and the others were left worried but decided not to do anything. That said, a new danger approached Earth as Chiho sent Suzuno an SOS.

Urushihara and Suzuno might rescue Chiho in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Urushihara and Suzuno in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6 will release on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings as per different time zones.

Having said that, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The sixth episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, August 17

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, August 17

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, August 17

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 17

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, August 17

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 17

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 17

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, August 18

Suzuno in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Simultaneously, it will be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, the anime will be available to watch on Muse Asia's YouTube Channel in Asia.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5

Emilia and Alas Ramus in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5, titled The Hero, Begs For a Moment of Leisure, saw Emi reveal her intention to go to Ente Isla with Alas Ramus. As she was leaving, she assured Chiho that she would return by the time both of them were to together celebrate their birthdays.

However, on the day Emi was supposed to return, she did not show up and stopped contacting her friends.

While Maou and the others were worried, they decided not to take any action as they believed that Emilia, being the hero, would be able to deal with her problems on her own.

After some time, as Maou was heading to his motorbike license test, he met two mysterious people named Tsubasa and Hiroshi Satou.

Elsewhere, Suzuno, Urushihara, and Alciel deduced that something wrong had happened with Emilia. That's when they received an SOS from Chiho.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6?

Tsubasa Satou in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6 will most likely see Suzuno and Urushihara reach Chiho's school. There, they may find out what was going wrong with Ente Isla.

Elsewhere, Maou may come to find out the true identities of Tsubasa and Hiroshi Satou. That said, there is a good chance that fans may get to see Emilia's perspective during the whole incident.

