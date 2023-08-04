The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5 will be released on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Maou, Emilia, and Alas Ramus go out to purchase a mattress for Alas Ramus. Their outing led to several awkward moments where people perceived them as a family, which did not sit well with Emilia. Meanwhile, Suzuno, who tried Crocodile meat for the first time, ended up abandoning Udon forever.

Emilia might consider going to Ente Isla in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Alciel, Chiho, Emilia, and Maou as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5 will release on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings as per different time zones. Having said that, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The fifth episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, August 10

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, August 10

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, August 10

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 10

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, August 10

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 10

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 10

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, August 11

Suzuno as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Simultaneously, it will be available exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4

Alciel as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4, titled The Overlord and the Hero Buy a Mattress, saw Emilia agreeing to help Maou buy a mattress for Alas Ramus.

Considering how Alas Ramus wanted to sleep with Maou, they needed to buy a mattress for the toddler's comfort. However, as expected, their outing led to several family-like moments that left Emilia feeling awkward.

Elsewhere, Alciel and Urushihara were set to share a room with Suzuno. However, after spilling some food on her dress, she was left depressed. Hence, she went silent, leading others to think that she did not want to share a room with Alciel and Urushihara.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5?

Chiho as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The end of the previous episode saw Emilia wondering if she should go to Ente Isla to clear her mind. Hence, in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5, we might see Emilia seriously considering that option. With that, she might have to make a decision about Alas Ramus.

Considering that Emilia cannot keep Alas Ramus away from her, she might have to take her to Ente Isla with her. It may lead to an argument with Maou.

