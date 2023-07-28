The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4 will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Maou and the others plan to make Farfarello think that Chiho was part of Maou's plan to conquer the world. Thus, Sariel trained Chiho to use her Idea Link.

Soon after that, Chiho encountered Fafarello and Erone and convinced them that Maou was planning to conquer Earth and was preparing for the same. Upon finally accepting that idea, Farfarello and Erone returned to Ente Isla.

Emi and Suzuno might look into demons lore in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4 will release on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings as per different time zones. Having said that, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The fourth episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, August 3

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, August 3

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, August 3

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 3

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, August 4

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. At the same time, it will also be available to stream exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3, titled The Overlord and the Hero Take the First Step Toward a New Dream, saw Maou and the others discuss a plan to make it look like Chiho was part of Maou's plan of world domination. As part of this, Chiho got Sariel to give her Idea Link training in exchange for Chiho helping Sariel mend things with Kisaki.

Later in the episode, Farfarello and Erone abducted Chiho to ask her some questions. During this, she convinced them that Maou was planning world domination with her aid.

Following that, Maou himself arrived at the location alongside Suzuno, Emi, and Sariel, further convincing Farfarello and Erone to return to Ente Isla.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4?

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 4 will most likely see Emi and Suzuno look into Demon's lore. At the end of the previous episode, Suzuno was seen asking Emi about demons.

Given that angels were once humans, she wondered whether demons also shared a similar past. Hence, the next episode might see Emi and Suzuno focus on Maou, Alciel, and Urushihara.

Otherwise, the upcoming episode could focus on Emilia as she might try to deal with her wavering emotions toward Maou.

