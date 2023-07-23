The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available on Friday in a few countries.

The previous episode saw Farfarello and Erone coming to get Maou to return to Ente Isla with them. While Emi and Suzuno were able to force them to leave, the encounter helped Emi realize that Erone was similar to Alas Ramus. With that, Maou and friends were left with a new mystery.

Maou and his friends might investigate about Erone in The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Erone as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3 will release on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings as per different time zones. That said, the episode will be released on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The third episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, July 27

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, July 27

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, July 27

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 27

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, July 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 27

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 27

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, July 28

Chiho and Suzuno as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and other Japanese TV networks. At the same time, it will also be available to stream exclusively in Japan on Disney+ Star and internationally on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2

Farfarello as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 2, titled The Devil and the Hero Question Their Daily Routine, saw Maou wonder about how the people around him were striving for a change. That's when he happened to encounter Emilia, who was struggling with her emotions for him.

Emilia always believed that Maou's actions led to her father's death. However, upon learning that her father was alive and Maou wasn't really a bad person, she was confused about what to do.

As soon as Emilia confronted Maou about his real goal for world domination, Maou was teleported away by a demon named Farfarello and a human named Erone. The demon wanted Maou to return to Ente Isla, but he rejected the offer. That's when Emi and Suzuno came to his aid. During their encounter, Emi realized that Erone was the personification of the Gevurah Sephirot.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3?

Alas Ramus as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 3 will most likely see Maou and Emilia try and find out the secret behind Erone. Given how Alas Ramus knew him, there is a good chance that she could reveal some hints about him. With that, fans can expect Maou and Emilia to go after Erone to get him away from Demon Farfarello.

With this, fans can also expect Emilia to arrive at some conclusions about her feelings for Maou.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.